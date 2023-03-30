Quattro Capital Partners with Angel Investors Network to Expand Multifamily Housing Investment Opportunities
Angel Investors Network provides a platform for investors to seek out and find new investment opportunities across several asset classes, including private equity, real estate, and publicly traded markets.
Quattro Capital is an investment firm focused on residential multifamily real estate, such as apartment complexes and mobile home parks, that yield strong returns for investors.
The Quattro Capital team brings a wealth of experience, with over 20 years in real estate and over 95 years of professional experience across various industries.
Jeff Barnes, CEO, Angel Investors Network, is a former US Navy nuclear trained submariner and scuba diver, Fortune 100 risk management specialist, two-time international best selling author, serial entrepreneur, investor, and fund manager.
The strategic partnership aims to bring wealth-building real estate investments to a broader audience
"We are thrilled to partner with Quattro Capital and bring this incredible opportunity to our network of investors," said Jeff Barnes, CEO of Angel Investors Network. "Their expertise in multifamily housing investing, combined with our extensive network, will help more people achieve wealth and the freedom to live life well."
Angel Investors Network is known for connecting its members with a wide range of investment opportunities across private equity, real estate, and publicly traded markets.
"Our entire team is excited to work with Angel Investors Network and bring our opportunities to an even wider audience of investors," remarked Chad Sutton, one of Quattro's founders. "We're a family business, and partnering with a credible brand like AIN that supports our vision is extremely important to us."
Quattro Capital aims to provide investors with reliable returns and added tax benefits by targeting value-add properties in emerging and stable markets.
John Reighard, Chief Investment Officer at AIN, remarked, "It's fantastic having the Quattro Team on board with us. They have a strong track record with their investments, and our investors will thoroughly appreciate their work ethic and production ability."
About Quattro Capital
Quattro Capital (https://www.thequattroway.com/) is an investment firm focused on residential multifamily real estate, such as apartment complexes and mobile home parks, that yield solid returns for our investors. Investing in real estate purposefully is the tool that helps more people achieve wealth and the freedom to live life well.
This high-performance team is seasoned and accomplished, with nearly 100 years of combined experience in real estate and professional experience in over nine industries. Quattro's expertise spans the top Global Fortune 50, public service in education, state health, military, and police, as well as medical industries and entrepreneurship.
