Quattro Capital Partners with Angel Investors Network to Expand Multifamily Housing Investment Opportunities

Angel Investors Network provides a platform for investors to seek out and find new investment opportunities across several asset classes, including private equity, real estate, and publicly traded markets.

Angel Investors Network provides a platform for investors to seek out and find new investment opportunities across several asset classes, including private equity, real estate, and publicly traded markets.

Quattro Capital is an investment firm focused on residential multifamily real estate, such as apartment complexes and mobile home parks, that yield strong returns for investors.

Quattro Capital is an investment firm focused on residential multifamily real estate, such as apartment complexes and mobile home parks, that yield strong returns for investors.

The Quattro Capital team brings a wealth of experience, with over 20 years in real estate and over 95 years of professional experience across various industries.

The Quattro Capital team brings a wealth of experience, with over 20 years in real estate and over 95 years of professional experience across various industries.

Jeff Barnes, CEO, Angel Investors Network, is a former US Navy nuclear trained submariner and scuba diver, Fortune 100 risk management specialist, two-time international best selling author, serial entrepreneur, investor, and fund manager.

Jeff Barnes, CEO, Angel Investors Network, is a former US Navy nuclear trained submariner and scuba diver, Fortune 100 risk management specialist, two-time international best selling author, serial entrepreneur, investor, and fund manager.

John Reighard, Chief Investment Officer at Angel Investors Network.

John Reighard, Chief Investment Officer at Angel Investors Network.

The strategic partnership aims to bring wealth-building real estate investments to a broader audience

Our entire team is excited to work with Angel Investors Network and bring our opportunities to an even wider audience of investors.”
— Chad Sutton, Co-Founder Quattro Capital
SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Quattro Capital, a premier investment firm specializing in residential multifamily real estate, has announced a strategic partnership with Angel Investors Network (AIN), a platform that connects investors with various investment opportunities. The partnership will make multifamily housing investing more accessible to AIN's network of investors, offering them the chance to grow their wealth and achieve financial freedom.

"We are thrilled to partner with Quattro Capital and bring this incredible opportunity to our network of investors," said Jeff Barnes, CEO of Angel Investors Network. "Their expertise in multifamily housing investing, combined with our extensive network, will help more people achieve wealth and the freedom to live life well."

Angel Investors Network is known for connecting its members with a wide range of investment opportunities across private equity, real estate, and publicly traded markets. Quattro Capital specializes in residential multifamily real estate, focusing on purposeful investing aligned with revitalizing neighborhoods and providing solid returns for investors.

"Our entire team is excited to work with Angel Investors Network and bring our opportunities to an even wider audience of investors," remarked Chad Sutton, one of Quattro's founders. "We're a family business, and partnering with a credible brand like AIN that supports our vision is extremely important to us."

Quattro Capital aims to provide investors with reliable returns and added tax benefits by targeting value-add properties in emerging and stable markets. The Quattro Capital team brings a wealth of experience, with over 20 years in real estate and over 95 years of professional experience across various industries. Their investment criteria are designed to reduce risk and achieve strong returns.

John Reighard, Chief Investment Officer at AIN, remarked, "It's fantastic having the Quattro Team on board with us. They have a strong track record with their investments, and our investors will thoroughly appreciate their work ethic and production ability."

About Angel Investors Network
Angel Investors Network (AIN - https://angelinvestorsnetwork.com) brings investment opportunities and wealth-building strategies to its network of investor members. AIN provides a platform for investors to seek out and find new investment opportunities across several asset classes, including private equity, real estate, and publicly traded markets.

Follow Angels Investors Network on social media on LinkedIn.

About Quattro Capital
Quattro Capital (https://www.thequattroway.com/) is an investment firm focused on residential multifamily real estate, such as apartment complexes and mobile home parks, that yield solid returns for our investors. Investing in real estate purposefully is the tool that helps more people achieve wealth and the freedom to live life well.

This high-performance team is seasoned and accomplished, with nearly 100 years of combined experience in real estate and professional experience in over nine industries. Quattro's expertise spans the top Global Fortune 50, public service in education, state health, military, and police, as well as medical industries and entrepreneurship.

For media inquiries and interviews, please contact Kelly Bennett of Bennett Unlimited PR at (949) 463-6383 or Kelly@BennettUnlimitedPR.com.

Kelly Bennett
BENNETT UNLIMITED PR
+1 949-463-6383
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

Quattro Capital on Viewpoint

You just read:

Quattro Capital Partners with Angel Investors Network to Expand Multifamily Housing Investment Opportunities

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Kelly Bennett
BENNETT UNLIMITED PR
+1 949-463-6383
Company/Organization
Bennett Unlimited PR
30251 Golden Lantern #E227
Laguna Niguel, California, 92692
United States
+1 949-463-6383
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Bennett Unlimited PR is a Public Relations firm specializing in Media/Publicity Campaigns, Press Releases, and Red Carpet events. We bring years of experience and a diverse approach to set others up for success. Sharing custom-tailored growth strategies with each client while writing “their” story for maximum media attention helps clients open doors and make things happen. Some of our clients have been seen on Inside Edition, HuffPost Live, Dr. Oz, CNN, Billboard Magazine, Getty Images, Huffington Post, Variety Magazine, New York Magazine, KTLA, Good Day LA, MSNBC, The Kelly Clarkson Show, OC Register, Orange Coast Magazine, Rivera Magazine, and other news media Nationally and Internationally. Our work has garnered the attention of the national and international press getting clients the deserved media attention for their product, event, or cause. We take great pride in creating a unique growth approach for every client to yield the most productive results possible. Personalized service is what we are known for; we look out for our clients making sure they are at the events, red carpets, premieres, etc. to be seen while introducing them or their brand to those who can elevate and create opportunities to further their awareness. From creating the "buzz" needed for your brand, walking the Red Carpet, or pitching to our network of media, we can fit a package suitable to your needs and budget. Let us help you write your story...

http://www.bennettunlimitedPR.com

More From This Author
Quattro Capital Partners with Angel Investors Network to Expand Multifamily Housing Investment Opportunities
PEER Insurance Brokers Announces a Golf Tournament & Banquet with Speaker Stedman Graham
Launch Cart Welcomes Singer-Songwriter Rosevelt Rawls as Brand Ambassador
View All Stories From This Author