Women are involved in all aspects of the Space Force and are making history by doing so
COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Corinne Bernatowicz, a 2LT in the U.S. Space Force and student at the 533d Training Squadron at VSFB, CA, officially joined the U.S. Space Force in June 2022 through AFROTC at Detachment 730 - University of Pittsburgh. Corinne lives in California. She was born at Travis Air Force Base and is a certified scuba diver and Aerial Dance (think Cirque du Soleil) enthusiast. Lt Bernatowicz is a self-described "health and fitness nerd" and is also involved in weightlifting.
2LT Bernatowicz wanted to enter this branch because of its rapidly evolving opportunities and domain. "I find the element of 'unknown' exciting," she said. "I also knew that safe and sustained access space is fundamental to our way of life, and I wanted to be a part of the team that ensures that." Likewise, Corinne is excited to be part of the U.S. Space Force and participate in the critical role of a Space Electronic Warfare operator.
2LT Bernatowicz joined the Space Force Association (SFA) <https://ussfa.org/> to understand better what it means to be a Space Professional in such a technologically advanced environment. She also looks forward to connecting with fellow Guardians and Space Professionals worldwide. "I know there is a lot I have yet to learn, and I felt SFA <https://ussfa.org/> would help bridge my knowledge gaps faster!" she said.
2LT Bernatowicz is currently the Director of Merchandise for the Space Force Association (SFA). SFA is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate for superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to support the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians.
To learn more about the Space Force Association visit ussfa.org <https://ussfa.org/> .
“The views presented are those of the speaker or author and do not necessarily represent the views of DoD or its Components; no federal endorsement implied.”
