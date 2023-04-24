New Community-Based Education Program on Data Privacy Launches for Professionals and HS Students NATIONWIDE

Adriana Sanford, Dual LL.M., J.D., is an Award-Winning Global Threats and Privacy Law Expert
ISSA-LA is one of the largest nonprofits in Southern California for information security professionals and the founding chapter of the Information Systems Security Association (ISSA®).
In-person classes for LA professionals hosted on the beautiful Claremont Graduate University campus.
For more than 90 years, Claremont Graduate University has been a leader in graduate education.
Since 2014, educating professionals and corporate boards on data privacy
A powerful collaboration among CGU, ISSA-LA and Data Privacy Help, LLC for significant impact in the Los Angeles-Inland Empire region and nationwide.
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Information Systems Security Association-Los Angeles (ISSA-LA), Claremont Graduate University (CGU), and Data Privacy Help, LLC have collaborated to provide a comprehensive and accessible education program on data privacy to both local and national communities. Whether you're a high school student, a working professional, or a member of an organization, this program provides valuable insights and skills to navigate data privacy regulations, protect personal information, as well as build trust and long-term relationships between organizations and customers.
"We are proud to announce the launch of a new program aimed at supporting the needs of our communities. This community-based program is designed to equip individuals with the essential skills and knowledge required to navigate data privacy regulations effectively," said Len Jessup, President of Claremont Graduate University. "Given the rising concerns about data privacy, it has become increasingly important to educate both individuals and organizations on the significance of safeguarding personal data, he added."
THE PROGRAM HAS THREE COMPONENTS:
IN-PERSON INTRODUCTORY-LEVEL CLASS FOR PROFESSIONALS
Class: 3-hour introductory class.
Description: Overview of data privacy regulations (GDPR, CCPA, and CPRA) and the responsibilities in meeting compliance standards.
CPE Credit: Available through ISSA-LA
Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM (PST)
Location: Claremont Graduate University campus
Networking: LA business professionals and faculty.
Cost: Priced at a reduced cost of $65
Capacity: Maximum seating capacity of 100 participants. Early registration is recommended.
Languages: Class available in Spanish upon request.
Sponsorships available: We are currently accepting sponsorships.
_____________________________________
ONLINE BEGINNER-LEVEL CLASS FOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS
(SUMMER PROGRAM: This class will be available for enrollment three times this summer. To secure a spot, register as early as possible.)
Class: 2-hour introductory class.
Description: This class is designed to help the next generation understand the importance of privacy and its impact on our communities. This is also an excellent opportunity to learn about data privacy and its relevance in today's world.
Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 12:00 AM - 2:00 PM (PST)
Cost: $25. Financial aid is available.
Capacity: 300 students per session.
Sponsorships available: We are currently accepting sponsorships.
_____________________________________
ADVANCED TRAINING: BRIDGING THE GAP BETWEEN LAW AND TECHNOLOGY
Class: One-day professional training for legal and cybersecurity professionals.
Description: Overview of data privacy and technology legal documentation, practical guidance on how to negotiate favorable terms in these agreements, and effectively manage them to ensure compliance and minimize legal risks.
CPE Credit: Available through ISSA-LA
Date: By request
Location: Online or in-person (United States and Latin America)
Sponsorships available: We are currently accepting sponsorships.
ABOUT THE INSTRUCTOR: Adriana Sanford is the founder and CEO of Data Privacy Help, LLC. She is known for her ability to effectively communicate with diverse audiences, including industry leaders, academicians, and students.
· International Corporate Lawyer
· Thought Leader and Keynote Speaker
· Co-Author of Two Books on Business Ethics and Cybersecurity
· Professor of Law and Business at Several Top-Tier Universities
· Board Member of Charitable Organizations and Delegate and Advisor to International Summits
· International TV Commentator and Former CNN Analyst on Data Privacy Law
_____________________________________
ABOUT INFORMATION SYSTEMS SECURITY ASSOCIATION-LOS ANGELES (ISSA-LA)
ISSA-LA is one of the largest nonprofits in Southern California for information security professionals and the founding chapter of the Information Systems Security Association (ISSA®). The Information Systems Security Association (ISSA®) is a not-for-profit, international organization of information security professionals and practitioners. "Community-Based Data Privacy Education Program is a valuable resource for the LA community. The collaboration between these organizations helps to ensure that the program is effective and impactful," Richard Greenberg, President of ISSA-LA.
ABOUT THE CLAREMONT COLLEGES
The Claremont Colleges is consortium of seven independent institutions that includes five undergraduate liberal arts colleges and two graduate institutions: Pomona College, Scripps College, Claremont McKenna College, Harvey Mudd College, Pitzer College, Claremont Graduate University, and Keck Graduate Institute. Founded in 1925, Claremont Graduate University is an independent institution devoted entirely to graduate study. As a member of The Claremont Colleges, CGU is able to offer a greater breadth of faculty and campus resources than is typical of a university with 2,200 students.
_____________________________________
PROUD SUPPORTERS
· Layer 8 Masters is dedicated to delivering high-quality events like the Planet Cyber Sec Conference, Planet Cyber Sec AppSec SoCal, and Planet Cyber Sec CISO Forum.
· Cyber & STEAM Global Innovation Alliance (CSTGIA) is a committed set of partner leaders, educators, and entrepreneurs, changing the world through conscious and impactful service in the areas of Cyber, STE"A"M, and Innovation.
· SIM Women is a vertical within the Society for Information Management - one of America's oldest and largest networks for CIOs and their direct reports. SIM Women is focused on mentorship, career and leadership development for our 1100+ female and non-binary members across 38 chapters, as well as, a keen focus on philanthropy and STEM Outreach to ensure future generations of technology and security leaders reflect all ethnicities.
· Women’s Society of Cyberjutsu SoCal Chapter. Founded in 2012, the Women’s Society of Cyberjutsu (WSC) is focused on empowering women to succeed in the cybersecurity industry.
_____________________________________
Enroll today or get in touch with us at adriana@dataprivacyhelp.com
We offer both pre-scheduled classes and customizable programs to help individuals and teams expand their knowledge and skills!
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.