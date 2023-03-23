Charleston Angel Partners Invests in SquareStack
CAP is the right partner for this next step in our journey. The combination of their investment along with their technical expertise will accelerate SquareStack's growth plan.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Charleston Angel Partners has invested in Chicago-based start-up SquareStack to drive expansion and growth. “Charleston Angel Partners (CAP) is excited to be investing in and partnering with SquareStack to help their SMB-focused SaaS software platform continue to grow and help small businesses in the US manage their tech usage and spending. As we all know, small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) represent the largest segment of new businesses, and the growing use of myriad software systems for these companies can get overwhelming. SquareStack will help these companies manage those decisions and costs and allow them to focus on what they do best -- run a thriving business. The entire due diligence team at CAP has been very impressed with both the SquareStack team's level of experience and skill sets in this market, as well as with their go-to-market strategy of partnering with the Associations that aggregate these thousands of SMB customers. We look forward to helping the team grow and prosper as they ramp up these efforts," said Whit Johnson - CAPs Due Diligence team lead.
— Bill Furlong
The SMB is now relying critically on its tech stack, especially coming out of the Covid era. It is ubiquitous and a requirement for any business of any size. The SMB also needs more feedback than ever to make smart decisions on changing out or adding new software to its stack.
SquareStack's Business Apps Command Center combines single sign-on, real-time data analytics, business app reviews, and App$Tracker – to track monthly biz app subscriptions, into a single dashboard allowing for improved decision-making and business insight to help them become more effective.
Will Cruz, Executive Director, has great things to say about SquareStack, "CAP looks for founders and teams with deep domain experience who can demonstrate market product fit with an emphasis on environmental and social impact alongside a financial return."
Bill Furlong, SquareStack’s Founder and CEO said, "We are very excited to be partnering with CAP. Not only has their investment validated our business model and progress to date but their specific expertise in working with B2B SaaS companies is a big upside for our business going forward. The combination of their investment along with their technical expertise will accelerate SquareStack's growth plan. CAP is the right partner for this next step in our journey."
"We continue to attract new investors in our current raise and with CAP on the team, we certainly are generating a lot of additional interest. We are now able to scale our team, invest in our platform and engage many more associations, publishers, and tech vendor partners who serve small business communities. It’s an exciting time for our team and partners. Back to work!” said Furlong.
About CAP
Established in 2001, Charleston Angel Partners is the area’s longest-tenured and most established angel investment group. The top priorities of Charleston Angel Partners are to make investing simple and profitable for our members and to assist our portfolio companies in reaching their goals. We believe that meaningful economic impact happens when great people support great ideas. https://www.chapsc.com/
About SquareStack
SquareStack is an Apps Management, Tracking, and Discovery Platform created for Small to Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs). SquareStack’s SaaS platform solves the critical issues of integrating, organizing, and tracking existing software, explicitly extracting the value they claim to offer as well as sourcing and adding new relevant apps that will drive further efficiencies. The Company distributes its solution via associations and business media companies that integrate the solution into their membership suite. The US Chamber of Commerce and Sunshine Enterprise are a few of their partners. The business’ prior investors include Propellant Ventures and Keiretsu Forum along with a number of industry angel investors. https://squarestack.com/
Contact: chapsc.com, Will Cruz, Executive Director, will@chapsc.com
Contact: squarestack.com, Bill Furlong, CEO, bill@squarestack.com
Bill Furlong
SquareStack
+1 630-803-0485
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn