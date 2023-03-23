Introducing Kiki Astor's Sizzling Debut Romance Novel: "Stick and Ball"

Stick & Ball": Kiki Astor's sizzling debut! Horses, polo, passion, & scandal in Montecito's ultra-wealthy paradise. Get ready for a wild ride! Meet Kiki Astor, the captivating author behind the sizzling debut novel, "Stick and Ball," where passion, polo, and scandal collide in Montecito's elite world. "Stick & Ball": Kiki Astor's sizzling debut! Horses, polo, passion, & scandal in Montecito's ultra-wealthy paradise. Get ready for a wild ride!

Smart, spicy, addictive fun. Kiki Astor is the new Jackie Collins.” — Anna E. B

MONTECITO, CALIFORNA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- New author Kiki Astor is making a splash with her debut novel, "Stick and Ball," a seductive story of love, betrayal, and intrigue set in the glamorous world of Montecito, California. Packed with romance, passion, and thrilling drama, Kiki Astor's new book has been compared to novels by the legendary Jackie Collins and has readers hooked from the very first page. Watch the enticing trailer on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/Qvmu-1f3OQY Ashley Miller leaves her horse farm in Montana and an abusive husband behind, seeking solace in the opulent Montecito. But the paradise she seeks soon turns into a tangled web of love, deceit, and scandal. From a dangerously alluring Argentine polo champion to a charming prince, Ashley's journey takes her through the thrilling world of polo, passion, and the lives of the ultra-rich.Readers are raving about "Stick and Ball":• “Keeps you right there until the end- then leaves you wanting more.” -Christine D.• “Entertaining AF.” -Gabbi S.• “Smart, spicy, addictive fun. Kiki Astor is the new Jackie Collins.” -Anna E.B.• “I literally galloped through this steamy romp of a book!” -Georgia G.• “Peeks into the lives of the ultra rich, horses, and royal tittle-tattle.” -Christiane B.T.Kiki Astor's upcoming novels will transport readers to the world's most luxurious destinations, from St. Barths and Gstaad to Beverly Hills and Napa Valley. When she isn't writing her captivating stories, Kiki offers etiquette advice and insights into the lives of the .01% on TikTok as everyone's favorite Auntie Kiki . Follow her at @kiki_astor.Kiki Astor has been praised by the press, with Siteline SB calling "Stick and Ball" a "breezy novel set in the Montecito polo scene," and Harper's Bazaar noting that "many of the Old Money TikTok videos adopt the Kiki Astor tenor."Don't miss out on Kiki Astor's debut novel, "Stick and Ball," a must-read for fans of romance, drama, and the lifestyles of the ultra-wealthy.For more information about Kiki Astor and her debut novel, please visit her website, follow her on TikTok at @kiki_astor, or contact Michelle Czernin von Chudenitz, EPEC Media, at michelle@epecmedia.comDownload high-resolution images, including author headshots and book covers, at https://epecmedia.com/kikiastor

