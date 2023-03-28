CloudWerx Announces Sidhant Gupta as New CTO

Sidhant Gupta speaks at CloudWerx and Google Cloud event in San Francisco
CloudWerx is pleased to announce the appointment of Sidhant Gupta as the new Chief Technology Officer.
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudWerx is pleased to welcome Sidhant Gupta as their new Chief Technology Officer. He joins CloudWerx with experience as a former director of product incubation at Microsoft and holds a substantial background in research, development, and commercialization. Graduating with a PhD from the University of Washington’s Computer Science & Engineering department, and holding 18 full-utility patents, Gupta has previously worked on complex hardware and software systems across healthcare, interaction design, security, and sustainability. CloudWerx is confident he will be essential to their expansion in the coming years and will bring the engineering offerings of the organization to the next level.
Gupta will supervise the various specialized cloud engineering teams at CloudWerx. He will manage the day-to-day functions as well as contributing to long-term planning with senior leadership to ensure efficient strategic planning and growth in intellectual property development. His passion for innovation paired with his extensive computing systems expertise will allow him to help CloudWerx clients build and scale their companies. Cloudwerx’ skilled team of engineers will continue to focus on delivering original, 11/10 business outcomes for customers and partners to maintain their strong position as a Google Cloud partner.
“Cloudwerx’ sales and business leadership is exceptional and brings an intense sense of urgency and commitment to delivering the best outcomes for its customers at a fast pace and excellent economic value. This discipline greatly compliments my deep engineering-first and customer focused approach to solutions delivery,” says Gupta.
CloudWerx will rely on Sidhant to position the right people, choose the latest and proven technologies to find solutions and create products that exceed customer expectations.
"Since Day One we have made it clear we want engineering to be a differentiator for us as we build the next generation Google Cloud partner. We are an Engineering lead company and Sidhant will take our team to the next level. He has worked with Google Cloud since the early days when it was only App Engine and it is not only helping us develop IT that our customers are requesting, we want to be able to solve the most challenging issues, with the most complicated customers!" shares Jason Geis, CEO of CloudWerx.
About CloudWerx:
CloudWerx is an engineering-focused cloud consulting company that provides the most elite technology resources to solve the toughest challenges. Maintaining 100 percent customer retention and a commitment to 11/10 technical, account and customer service, the CloudWerx team has unique experience working in some of the most complex cloud environments at scale and can help your business accelerate with confidence. Please visit https://www.cloudwerx.tech/ to learn more.
