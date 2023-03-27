Tux and Chucks Gala Media Advisory - May 20, 2023

11th Annual Tux and Chucks Gala to Support Fit and Faithful Living's Mission and Feature Olympians Michael and Michelle Carter

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fit and Faithful Living Presents TUX & Chucks Gala

Celebrating 11 Years of Helping Youth and Families Create Vision & Hope!

Fit and Faithful Living (FFL), a nonprofit organization focused on growing families strong physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually, and educationally, is hosting the TUX & Chucks Gala, a charity fundraiser event, to celebrate its 11th anniversary.

What: Guest Speakers will be Olympians Michael Carter, and Michelle Carter, as they share their personal journey and insights on the importance of mental health in families and achieving goals. This is a rare opportunity to learn from a father/daughter duo who have not only achieved remarkable success in their respective fields but also value the importance of family and community.

Where: The Highland Dallas Hotel, Ballroom, 5300 E. Mockingbird LN., Dallas, TX 75206

When: May 20, 2023, 6:00pm – 9:00pm

Why: The TUX & Chucks Gala is a charity fundraiser event that aims to support Fit and Faithful Living's mission of inspiring hope, vision, and possibilities for youth and families. In addition to the guest speakers, the TUX & Chucks Gala will include awards, live performances, dinner, silent auction, and more.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.fitandfaithfulliving.org

About Fit and Faithful Living (FFL): About Fit and Faithful Living (FFL): FFL is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2011 by Reggie Dupard, the recipient of the 2021 SMU Athletics Hall of Fame Sammy Baugh Award, and his wife LaChanda Dupard. Reggie Dupard played football for SMU from 1982-85, helping lead the Mustangs to an SWC Championship and a National Championship in 1982. He earned three straight All-Conference honors from 1983-85 and was named an All-American at running back in 1985. Dupard is one of only two players in school history to rush for over 1,000 yards in three consecutive seasons and is still the school's third-leading rusher. FFL has made tremendous advancements in the areas of overall health awareness and positive life change by creating new experiences and unique opportunities for youth, inspiring hope, vision, and possibilities.

