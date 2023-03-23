Issuance Partners with DealPoint to Streamline Cross-Border Capital Raising for Issuers; Announces Joint Webinar
As part of this partnership, Issuance and DealPoint will host a webinar on March 30th at 1:00 pm ET to discuss cross-border equity crowdfunding.
Our platforms have a shared commitment to make fundraising accessible for issuers, and this partnership will further our efforts to bring more capital to startups and growth-stage companies.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Issuance, Inc., a leading capital raising platform for equity crowdfunding, today announced a strategic partnership with DealPoint, a leading Canadian capital raising platform, aimed at streamlining cross-border equity crowdfunding for issuers.
— Darren Marble, Issuance Co-founder & CEO
Similar to Issuance’s online capital raising technology for the U.S. market, DealPoint offers an integrated private capital markets platform to digitize and automate investor on-boarding and investment execution for the Canadian market. DealPoint makes the complicated, manual process of raising private capital in Canada simple. Their mobile-friendly interface means all stakeholders access dealflow on the go, executing investments from anywhere, at any time, without touching paper.
“We are thrilled to partner with DealPoint to streamline cross-border equity crowdfunding for issuers,” said Darren Marble, Co-Founder & CEO of Issuance. “Our platforms have a shared commitment to make fundraising accessible and user-friendly for issuers, and this partnership will further our efforts to bring more capital to startups and growth-stage companies.”
The partnership leverages the expertise of both Issuance and DealPoint to provide issuers with a comprehensive solution for cross-border capital raising, from initial compliance and registration to the processing of investments and required KYC/AML checks. Issuers will benefit from a unified process for accessing capital from investors in both countries using the respective exemptions.
“DealPoint is excited to partner with Issuance to increase access to capital for both Canadian and U.S. issuers,” said Sandi Gilbert, CEO of DealPoint. “Our respective platforms have a track record of success helping issuers compliantly access capital while navigating the complexities of securities regulations in both countries. It has never been easier for issuers to raise crucial growth capital online.”
In the United States, private capital markets are governed by exemptions under the SEC, which include Reg CF, Reg A+, and Reg D 506(c), where each offering type provides issuers with different opportunities and associated requirements. In 2021 alone, approximately $125 Billion was raised through these exemptions, where regulatory tailwinds support the continued growth of equity crowdfunding. Given the large pool of capital that can be accessed, international issuers, from countries like Canada, are seeing online capital raising as an increasingly reliable source of capital.
DealPoint’s technology enables capital formation from a number of exemptions including private issuer, accredited investor, offering memorandum, crowdfunding, and new exemptions like self certified. In Canada, 2021 saw $120 Billion raised in the exempt market, far outpacing capital formation in the public markets. DealPoint’s platform has transacted more than $400 Million in exempt securities from more than five thousand investors.
In order to help issuers better understand the different opportunities presented in U.S. and Canada, Issuance and DealPoint will be hosting a joint webinar. During the webinar Darren Marble and Sandi Gilbert will cover topics including the differences between the U.S. and Canadian exemptions, how issuers should approach cross-border fundraising, and the benefits issuers can expect from this partnership.
The webinar will be held on March 30th, 2023 at 1:00 pm ET.
Register Here
About Issuance, Inc.
Founded in 2018, Issuance is a SaaS-based capital-raising platform utilized by issuers for regulation financings. The platform is built on a foundation of industry leadership and success, where Issuance has helped issuers raise over $250M of growth capital. Issuance offers a streamlined mobile and desktop-friendly investor experience that allows investors to check-out in under 1 minute using Apple Pay, Google Pay, as well as standard payment methods.
Issuance is currently conducting its own self-hosted Reg D 506(c) offering, allowing accredited investors to invest in Issuance for a limited time. For more information, visit www.issuance.com.
About DealPoint
DealPoint offers an integrated private capital markets platform to digitize and automate investor on-boarding and investment execution. We make the complicated, manual process of raising private capital in Canada simple. Our mobile-friendly interface, integrated e-signature capabilities and online ID verification means all stakeholders access dealflow on the go, executing investments from anywhere, at any time, without touching paper.
For Investors:
Myra Group
Investor Relations
Evan@Issuance.com
Hunter Nicholas
Issuance, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn