Launch Cart Welcomes Singer-Songwriter Rosevelt Rawls as Brand Ambassador

Singer-songwriter Rosevelt Rawls, a rising star in the country music industry known for her powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, is the newest brand ambassador for Launch Cart.

Singer-songwriter Rosevelt Rawls, a rising star in the country music industry known for her powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, is the newest brand ambassador for Launch Cart.

Launch Cart is an all-in-one solution to make, scale, and manage an eCommerce store. Business owners can create and organize an online store, sell in numerous currencies and countries, and manage customers, products, inventory, payments, and shipping with the platform.

Launch Cart is an all-in-one solution to make, scale, and manage an eCommerce store. Business owners can create and organize an online store, sell in numerous currencies and countries, and manage customers, products, inventory, payments, and shipping with the platform.

Rawls will promote the benefits of working with Launch Cart while offering her fans and followers unique branded merchandise.

Merchandise is part of every artist's brand, and with Launch Cart, I feel that my fans get a unique and personal experience when they visit my store.”
— Rosevelt Rawls, singer-songwriter and Launch Cart Brand Ambassador
ESCONDIDO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Launch Cart, a leading eCommerce platform, is proud to announce the signing of singer-songwriter Rosevelt Rawls as their latest brand ambassador. Rawls, a rising star in the country music industry known for her powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, will partner with Launch Cart to support her career and cause while offering her fans and followers unique branded merchandise.

As a brand ambassador, Rawls will promote the benefits of working with Launch Cart's on-demand product sourcing, which enables creators and influencers to offer branded merchandise without the hassle of inventory costs or product fulfillment. Additionally, Rosevelt will work closely with Launch Cart to develop her branded merchandise, available exclusively through the platform.

“I’m so excited to work with Launch Cart for my merch store! It’s opened my eyes to new possibilities I can offer my fans. Merchandise is part of every artist's brand, and with Launch Cart, I feel that my fans get a unique and personal experience when they visit my store. It’s easy to use, and I’m excited to know that everyone on the Launch Cart team wants to see my brand succeed. Thanks, Launch Cart! I can’t wait to see where we go together!”

Sixteen-year-old Rosevelt is an international singer/songwriter, talk show host, and Childhelp ambassador who is speaking up against child abuse! Raised in a good home, Rosevelt set out on this journey at the age of 9 when she met & sang with the legendary Dick Van Dyke. This opened many doors (& hearts) to listen to this young leader's words. Since then, she took the challenge to raise $1,000,000 to help abused children. Singing primarily for charity/nonprofit events, Rosevelt’s voice melts the heart and catches the attention of all who hear her. Thousands of people, including celebrities, politicians, businesses, and schools, have taken Rosevelt’s #5toomany social media challenge to bring awareness to the fact that five kids die every day because of abuse – Rosevelt says, “That’s five too many!”

"We are excited to welcome Rosevelt Rawls to the Launch Cart family," said Greg Writer, Founder and CEO of Launch Cart. "Rosevelt is an incredible talent, and we look forward to supporting her in her journey as an artist and advocate."

Percy "Master P" Miller, Chairman of the Board at Launch Cart, added, "We are impressed with Rosevelt's passion for bringing awareness and solutions to child abuse, and we are honored to support her in her efforts. As a brand ambassador for Launch Cart, we know she will inspire and empower others to make a difference in their communities."

The partnership with Rosevelt Rawls represents Launch Cart's continued commitment to empowering artists and entrepreneurs to succeed in eCommerce. With a user-friendly platform, 24/7 support, and robust eCommerce tools, Launch Cart is the go-to platform for influencers, artists, and content creators looking to grow their brands online.

Journalists, bloggers, and eCommerce influencers interested in learning more about Launch Cart's partnership with Rosevelt Rawls can contact Jef Rawls at jef@roseveltsings.com for more information.

Those interested in starting their free online store can visit https://launchcart.com to learn more about what Launch Cart can offer.

Follow Launch Chart on social media on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram @Launchcart.

For media inquiries and interviews, please contact Kelly Bennett of Bennett Unlimited PR at (949) 463-6383 or Kelly@BennettUnlimitedPR.com.

About Launch Cart
Launch Cart is an all-in-one eCommerce platform that helps businesses of all sizes build, launch, and grow their online stores. With easy-to-use tools, 24/7 support, and robust eCommerce features, Launch Cart is the go-to platform for entrepreneurs and businesses looking to succeed online. Visit Launch Cart at https://launchcart.com to learn more.

Kelly Bennett
BENNETT UNLIMITED PR
+1 949-463-6383
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Launch Cart Welcomes Singer-Songwriter Rosevelt Rawls as Brand Ambassador

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Retail, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Kelly Bennett
BENNETT UNLIMITED PR
+1 949-463-6383
Company/Organization
Bennett Unlimited PR
30251 Golden Lantern #E227
Laguna Niguel, California, 92692
United States
+1 949-463-6383
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Bennett Unlimited PR is a Public Relations firm specializing in Media/Publicity Campaigns, Press Releases, and Red Carpet events. We bring years of experience and a diverse approach to set others up for success. Sharing custom-tailored growth strategies with each client while writing “their” story for maximum media attention helps clients open doors and make things happen. Some of our clients have been seen on Inside Edition, HuffPost Live, Dr. Oz, CNN, Billboard Magazine, Getty Images, Huffington Post, Variety Magazine, New York Magazine, KTLA, Good Day LA, MSNBC, The Kelly Clarkson Show, OC Register, Orange Coast Magazine, Rivera Magazine, and other news media Nationally and Internationally. Our work has garnered the attention of the national and international press getting clients the deserved media attention for their product, event, or cause. We take great pride in creating a unique growth approach for every client to yield the most productive results possible. Personalized service is what we are known for; we look out for our clients making sure they are at the events, red carpets, premieres, etc. to be seen while introducing them or their brand to those who can elevate and create opportunities to further their awareness. From creating the "buzz" needed for your brand, walking the Red Carpet, or pitching to our network of media, we can fit a package suitable to your needs and budget. Let us help you write your story...

http://www.bennettunlimitedPR.com

More From This Author
Launch Cart Welcomes Singer-Songwriter Rosevelt Rawls as Brand Ambassador
DHF Asset Management Retains Angel Investors Network to Showcase International Investment Fund
The Best You Expo Concludes Journey in Los Angeles with World Class Speakers and Life-Changing Experiences
View All Stories From This Author