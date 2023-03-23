Launch Cart Welcomes Singer-Songwriter Rosevelt Rawls as Brand Ambassador
Singer-songwriter Rosevelt Rawls, a rising star in the country music industry known for her powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, is the newest brand ambassador for Launch Cart.
Rawls will promote the benefits of working with Launch Cart while offering her fans and followers unique branded merchandise.
Merchandise is part of every artist's brand, and with Launch Cart, I feel that my fans get a unique and personal experience when they visit my store.”ESCONDIDO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Launch Cart, a leading eCommerce platform, is proud to announce the signing of singer-songwriter Rosevelt Rawls as their latest brand ambassador. Rawls, a rising star in the country music industry known for her powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, will partner with Launch Cart to support her career and cause while offering her fans and followers unique branded merchandise.
— Rosevelt Rawls, singer-songwriter and Launch Cart Brand Ambassador
As a brand ambassador, Rawls will promote the benefits of working with Launch Cart's on-demand product sourcing, which enables creators and influencers to offer branded merchandise without the hassle of inventory costs or product fulfillment. Additionally, Rosevelt will work closely with Launch Cart to develop her branded merchandise, available exclusively through the platform.
“I’m so excited to work with Launch Cart for my merch store! It’s opened my eyes to new possibilities I can offer my fans. Merchandise is part of every artist's brand, and with Launch Cart, I feel that my fans get a unique and personal experience when they visit my store. It’s easy to use, and I’m excited to know that everyone on the Launch Cart team wants to see my brand succeed. Thanks, Launch Cart! I can’t wait to see where we go together!”
Sixteen-year-old Rosevelt is an international singer/songwriter, talk show host, and Childhelp ambassador who is speaking up against child abuse! Raised in a good home, Rosevelt set out on this journey at the age of 9 when she met & sang with the legendary Dick Van Dyke. This opened many doors (& hearts) to listen to this young leader's words. Since then, she took the challenge to raise $1,000,000 to help abused children. Singing primarily for charity/nonprofit events, Rosevelt’s voice melts the heart and catches the attention of all who hear her. Thousands of people, including celebrities, politicians, businesses, and schools, have taken Rosevelt’s #5toomany social media challenge to bring awareness to the fact that five kids die every day because of abuse – Rosevelt says, “That’s five too many!”
"We are excited to welcome Rosevelt Rawls to the Launch Cart family," said Greg Writer, Founder and CEO of Launch Cart. "Rosevelt is an incredible talent, and we look forward to supporting her in her journey as an artist and advocate."
Percy "Master P" Miller, Chairman of the Board at Launch Cart, added, "We are impressed with Rosevelt's passion for bringing awareness and solutions to child abuse, and we are honored to support her in her efforts. As a brand ambassador for Launch Cart, we know she will inspire and empower others to make a difference in their communities."
The partnership with Rosevelt Rawls represents Launch Cart's continued commitment to empowering artists and entrepreneurs to succeed in eCommerce. With a user-friendly platform, 24/7 support, and robust eCommerce tools, Launch Cart is the go-to platform for influencers, artists, and content creators looking to grow their brands online.
Journalists, bloggers, and eCommerce influencers interested in learning more about Launch Cart's partnership with Rosevelt Rawls can contact Jef Rawls at jef@roseveltsings.com for more information.
Those interested in starting their free online store can visit https://launchcart.com to learn more about what Launch Cart can offer.
Follow Launch Chart on social media on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram @Launchcart.
For media inquiries and interviews, please contact Kelly Bennett of Bennett Unlimited PR at (949) 463-6383 or Kelly@BennettUnlimitedPR.com.
About Launch Cart
Launch Cart is an all-in-one eCommerce platform that helps businesses of all sizes build, launch, and grow their online stores. With easy-to-use tools, 24/7 support, and robust eCommerce features, Launch Cart is the go-to platform for entrepreneurs and businesses looking to succeed online. Visit Launch Cart at https://launchcart.com to learn more.
