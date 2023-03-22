Fine Tune’s VP of Security & Guard Services, Bob Schreiner, named Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2023 Pro to Know
I’m proud to be able to offer solutions to clients’ longstanding problems to deliver real, lasting impact on their organizations’ bottom lines, as well as their ability to focus on greater priorities.”CHICAGO, IL, US, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Tune, a leading provider of indirect expense management services, announced today that Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, has named Bob Schreiner, VP of Security & Guard Services from Fine Tune, as one of the winners of the 2023 Pros to Know award.
— Bob Schreiner, VP of Security & Guard Services, Fine Tune
The annual Pros to Know award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.
Bob is recognized for the positive impact he has had on clients’ bottom lines through dedicated advocacy and increased transparency, as well as his empowerment of clients through education on the Security & Guard Services category and augmentation of resources.
Bob has produced several educational resources that afford procurement/supply chain professionals the insights necessary to properly navigate and manage their security & guard services category—a category that is particularly complex and difficult to manage without nuanced expertise. With his expert acumen, Bob has laid out vendor practices procurement pros should look out for and how they should defend their bottom lines against them, and how they can advocate for themselves in an environment that has stripped them of their leverage while favoring the vendors.
Bob’s world-class, industry-insider knowledge has yielded optimal security & guard services contracts for clients; but without advocacy and greater transparency, the bottom-line impact of those contracts would stay on paper and never materialize—which is why Bob’s expertise and vigilance are crucial to the equation.
For example, the most common savings-eroding supplier practices in the security & guard services category can be broadly categorized as “billing beyond the contract.” This can take several forms, including billing at a higher officer level than is contractually stipulated, billing supervisor rates when a supervisor fills in for an absent line officer, billing overtime rates for straight-time hours, and adding positions or services beyond the original scope of work. With Bob advocating for clients, he brings transparency to what is otherwise convoluted security & guard services billing—and clients can rest assured they’re only paying for what they’re contracted for.
By taking the burden of this onerous category off clients’ plates while giving them the peace of mind—and hard-dollar evidence—that it will be optimally managed, Bob has empowered procurement and supply chain teams to focus on bigger priorities.
“It’s an honor to be recognized as a ‘Pro to Know’ by Supply & Demand Chain Executive,” said Schreiner. “So many challenges currently face procurement and supply chain functions and their ability to protect their organizations’ bottom lines. They need professionals who are solidly on their side, armed with the expertise and strategies to ‘engage in the joust’ on their behalf. I’m proud to be able to offer solutions to clients’ longstanding problems to deliver real, lasting impact on their organizations’ bottom lines, as well as their ability to focus on greater priorities.”
“This year’s list is filled with supply chain professionals whose achievements and success stories have helped move the needle in the supply chain. They promote safety, sustainability and workforce development. They work toward helping heal the supply chain. They’re actually in the supply chain,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “We received close to 400 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It’s proof that today’s supply chain professionals are doing great things for the supply chain. They embody what a true leader should be. And, without their initiatives, programs and collaborative efforts, today’s supply chains would be in worse shape.”
Richard Young
Fine Tune
+1 8433230610
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn