DELANO GLASS PRODUCED FEATURE FILM ‘WHY DO MEN CHEAT’ SECURES TUBI RELEASE
Detroit Filmmaker Delano Glass and Director Ken Baker Jr Officially Release Their Film ‘Why Do Men Cheat’
It was definitely interesting watching my former lifestyle play out in front of me.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Why Do Men Cheat, the feature film based loosely on Filmmaker Delano Glass’s life, has officially secured a worldwide release via distribution platform Tubi. The Detroit based Producer became inspired by the idea of writing a true to life story about his former cheating ways, the original concept was to make Why Do Men Cheat a documentary film. Glass enlisted Director Ken Baker Jr to help him bring his vision to life, the renowned director later decided the script deserved a broader vision as a feature film. Ken began to write a script alongside Tamekia Baker and Lauren Lee, together they were able to marry the two concepts and a docuseries was born. The feature film was shot in 2012 in Glass’s hometown of Detroit as well as some parts of Los Angeles.
— Delano Glass
When asked about the filming process and what it was like being on set with the incredible cast and crew, Cherie Johnson said, “everyone was super professional and super fun. It was like being at a comedy show.”
Why Do Men Cheat stars Wynn Sarden, Kellita Scott, Jujuan Westmoreland, Cherie Johnson (Family Matters/Punky Brewster), Alex Thomas (Players Club/Jamie Foxx Show), Sandy “Pepa” Denton (Salt N Pepa), Damon Williams (Kings of Comedy Host), Keith Washington (Poetic Justice/R&B Singer) and Paigion Walker (Host of BET 106 & Park).
“I’m excited to finally see a movie I worked hard on being brought to life.” - Jujuan Westmoreland
Why Do Men Cheat is now officially available worldwide on the TUBI network (distribution by Homestead Entertainment).
“I'm beyond thrilled and so proud of the work we did. Why Do Men Cheat is a really good movie and I'm so happy that Tubi has provided us a platform to entertain people and showcase great writing, direction, production and talent.” - Kellita Scott
For more information or to learn more about ‘Why Do Men Cheat’ visit www.whydomencheatthemovie.com.
