Rhythm of Gospel Award Nominee Derrell Thomas Announces December 26th Release Date for New Record 'Live for You'

The Gospel Artist Prepares to Release New Music Under a Three Album Label Deal via Mixed Bag Entertainment’s Music Division

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Derrell Thomas, the five-time Rhythm of Gospel Award Nominee, officially announces December 26th as the release date for his highly anticipated new record, ‘Live for You’. The self-taught pianist from Daytona Beach, Florida found his passion early on in life. The recording artist’s music career began at the age of 5 while singing in his father’s church. The child star’s road to fame took a detour when he was discovered and offered an opportunity to sing in an R&B group, which raised his profile and led to his breakout solo run as the prolific Gospel artist he is today. Derrell Thomas has opened up for the legendary Yolanda Adams, Byron Cage, Josh Groban and is now back with new music with his soon to be released inspirational Gospel single, ‘Live for You’.Derrell Thomas shared his thoughts on why he decided to sign a three album deal with Mixed Bag Entertainment’s music division:“I am ecstatic to be a part of a winning team with Mixed Bag Entertainment along with DR Global Media Group and Entertainment. This partnership helps me make an impact around the world. I’m looking forward to spreading the word of God through music, inspiration, and by building connections.”Gary Crockett, the COO of Mixed Bag Entertainment has been working with Derrell Thomas on his new music and is looking forward to releasing ‘Live for You’.“We’ve been counting down the days until the 26th, Derrell’s new record is going to be talked about for years. It’s an instant classic.” - Gary Crockett (Co-Founder and COO)For more information or to learn more about the Gospel Artist, Singer and Songwriter visit Derrell Thomas Derrell Thomas BiographyDerrell Thomas is a praise and worship leader, acclaimed songwriter, and dynamic vocalist whose passion for music began early.Derrell Thomas started singing in his dad's church choir at 5 years of age at Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church. While attending public schools in his hometown of Daytona Beach, Florida, he joined the elementary school chorus and continued to sing throughout high school. He taught himself to play piano so he could create music to go with the lyrics that God inspired him to write. He sang in Pastor Jim Raley’s church choir at Calvary Christian Center and later on with Clint Brown and Pastor LaRue Howard at Faith World Ministries. Derrell's love for God and Gospel music planted him in the music ministry for over 25 years, often serving as a Praise and Worship Leader. This constant exposure to the presence of God saturated Derrell with a powerful anointing.Derrell is also a big sports fan. He enjoys watching and attending any events he can for his favorite local teams as well as the Dallas Cowboys. This helps him connect to his younger listeners and stay up to date with the times. Derrell enjoys traveling to attend games and performances all around the world. He plans to continue making an impact and hopes to bring an old school anthem sound to the new generation. Derrell doesn’t let down the fanbase with his comedic nature and impressions. He keeps the people laughing regularly that surround him and hopes to bring that light to his listeners as well.His gifts took him to impressive stages including opening for Yolanda Adams, Byron Cage and Josh Groban. He was also a member of The New Christainaires, whose first EP received 5 Rhythm of Gospel Award nominations. Derrell's trust in God led him to step out as a solo artist. Derrell has appeared on the "Bobby Jones Presents" TV show in Nashville, Tennessee. His last single “Hide Not Your Light,” premiered on January 21st, 2025. Derrell’s newest single release is coming on December 26th, 2025 and is called, ‘Live For You’. This single is an inspirational gospel song for all generations to find and grow closer with God.DERRELL THOMAS SOCIAL MEDIAInstagram: DerrellThomasTwitter: DerrellThomasYouTube: DerrellThomas

