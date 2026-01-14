Recording Artists DC SNIPER and 10kACE Officially Release Joint Album ‘Welcome to the Upside’

Welcome to the Upside

DC Sniper’s solo project ‘SNIPER NATION’ is slated for a February 2026 release date

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houston is known for its widely popular music scene where the most viral artists have emerged, including two of the hottest recording artists known individually as DC SNIPER and 10kACE. Their highly anticipated newly released joint album, ‘Welcome to the Upside,’ is now available everywhere music can be streamed. The recording artists teamed up after their first three singles became the most requested songs by DJs throughout Houston by going viral in the clubs, subsequently the singles were then released summer through winter of 2025. Their fanbases grew quickly and their rise in popularity motivated them to collaborate further by recording a joint album. DC SNIPER’s fanbase call themselves SNIPER NATION, which inspired the title of his upcoming solo album. SNIPER NATION will be released this February and it will include his hit single “Nights Like This,” along with new unreleased music that showcase DC SNIPER’s versatility as an artist.An official announcement will soon be released for his fans to let them know when his first DC Pop-Up live experience in the city that raised him will take place. Fresh off the heels of a successful press run for three singles released from the highly anticipated album ‘Welcome to the Upside’, recording artist DC Sniper will take a break from creating music to bring these live performances nationwide to his fans as early as spring 2026.While in the studio recording new music, DC Sniper came to the realization that his team really connected with his first song, “Nights Like This,” which led to a breakthrough.“When you’ve got somebody you vibe with, they’re never far away. Even with the distance and you wishing they were with you right now. It’s one of the reasons I made “Nights Like This”. It’s one of my first complete songs, it became the catalyst for me to push myself to make more music.” - DC SniperThe smooth melodic single about distant lovers was released as a second single, right after his hit “Sunday Funday.” The catchy single made to show love to Houston’s Sunday party scene, became DC’s choice for song of the summer and subsequently was released on August 3rd, 2025. “Sunday Funday” showcases the rapper’s Houstonian roots as he pays homage to his hometown and the rich culture that impacted the trajectory of his musical career. The world was first introduced to DC Sniper, the recording artist, through “Sunday Funday”, his versatility was able to shine through with his smooth Southern flow on layered West Coast inspired beats. This was the beginning of how DC decided to bring a little bit of Houston culture to major cities across the US in what is now known as the DC Pop-Up Experience. Dates and locations will be officially announced soon.Musically, DC Sniper’s ability to tap into pockets of sub-genres from rhythm and blues, to hip-pop and rap— paired with his high energy personality that highlights his undeniable star quality, critics are already calling him a talent to watch for as he steps into the genre-defying artist role.DC Sniper’s solo project ‘SNIPER NATION’ album is slated for a February 2026 release date. For more information or to learn more about the Recording Artist visit: www.dcsnipermusic.com Shad “DC Shad” Nebo AKA DC SNIPER is a first generation Nigerian American recording artist, songwriter, rapper and actor. He is originally from Houston,Texas and is notably known for his hit single Sunday Funday which was released worldwide on August 3, 2025.A proud Nigerian with four siblings, DC Shad grew up surrounded by culture, ambition, and hustle. That same energy drives his creative genius and entrepreneurial spirit. Whether he’s in the studio, behind the wheel of a luxury car, or building a business from the ground up, DC brings sharp intellect, fearless curiosity, and natural leadership into everything he touches.DC SNIPER SOCIAL MEDIAInstagram: @dcsnipermusicTwitter: @dcsnipermusicTikTok: @dcsnipermusicWebsite: www.dcsnipermusic.com 10KACE SOCIAL MEDIAInstagram: @_10kAce

