Marcus Jordan Announced as 2026 Recording Artist of the Year Award

Marcus Jordan 'Praise to You' Album Cover

The Gospel Artist Celebrates Award Win With New Music Announcement

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marcus Jordan, the Award-Winning Gospel Artist from Houston, Texas officially announces new music while celebrating his 2026 Recording Artist of the Year win. His latest chart topping single, ‘Thank You,’ has been hailed by Jordan’s fanbase as yet another classic Gospel record from the successfully independent Gospel artist. Jordan’s highly anticipated album ‘Praise to You’ has been surrounded by talk of more nominations within the Gospel industry, proving once and for all that Marcus Jordan is one to watch.Marcus Jordan shared his thoughts on what his fanbase can expect after celebrating his latest River Awards win: “I’m honored to be considered and chosen to receive such an amazing award! It feels good to be recognized for my contributions to Gospel music. I’m looking forward to meeting my supporters as we continue traveling the country sharing my new music!”The road to winning the 2026 Recording Artist of the Year award has been paved with so many memorable highlights throughout Jordan’s career.From the age of seven, after having convinced his mother of his divine gift of playing piano, Jordan was imparted the wisdom by his beloved mother on the importance of blending in the background. This lifelong skill, alongside his unique tone and anointing, has blessed him with the ability to touch the hearts of everyone he comes in contact with. These are some of the gifts that have taken Jordan all over the country with his music, expanding his reach from his hometown of Houston.What makes Jordan stand out from the crowd, the background, is his understanding of the people within it. His love of God and his love of people, neatly brings together all of his strengths to the forefront of his ministry.Jordan’s independence as an artist and a man who grew up in 5th Ward Houston, reveal how he’s never been afraid to stand alone on his own to handle his business. As Jordan connects with people on a different level using his presence and powerfully moving voice, he’s able to show up for his community in ways most artists can’t.“I love what I do. This is my passion. I hope to encourage people all across the world to never give up on your dreams. Keep going, it’s going to happen for you.” - Marcus JordanMarcus Jordan is an internationally heard Gospel artist known for his anointed, atmosphere-sound that bridges worship, culture, and the masses.For more information or to learn more about the Gospel Artist, Singer and Songwriter visit Marcus Jordan. Marcus Jordan BiographyMarcus Jordan is a preacher, praiser and former police officer whose boundless musical influences have shaped his limitless musical imagination. His music is reflective of his journey and the natural connection he has to the people his music touches.The chart-topping and award-winning artist and songwriter began serving local churches at the age of seven after convincing his mother of his divine gift. Jordan continued to hone his craft and later accompanied artists in the Houston area. As a musician in the house band for Music World Entertainment, Jordan was blessed to accompany several of its notable R&B and Gospel artists, including Solange Knowles.Jordan was happy being a member of Music World’s house band, even though he had a desire to be an artist himself. It wasn't until Solange Knowles complimented his voice during a fateful exchange that he began to actualize that desire. Soon after, Jordan released his first EP, “I Can,” and began singing at churches and events throughout his hometown of Houston, Texas. Jordan was fully focused on singing when he answered the call to succeed his father as pastor of the Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church (now Praise City Family Church).In 2021, Jordan released his debut full-length album Call On the Name. The album debuted at #3 on iTunes’ Christian/Gospel chart, bolstered by the chart-topping gospel radio single and title-track. Produced by Rodrick “Bubba” Dowling, the title track reached #1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart and stayed in the Top 30 for over 42 weeks. The song peaked at #17 on Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs chart and earned a #32 position on Billboard's 2022 Year-End Gospel Airplay Songs chart.

Thank You · Marcus Jordan

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