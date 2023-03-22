The Ridge Senior Living Announces the Promotion of Jay Fritzler to Vice President of Development

Jay Fritzler

The promotion signals the company’s continued commitment to developing cutting-edge senior living communities.

The operation and construction experience Jay brings to our communities is invaluable. It truly is the perfect combination to support the future development of our organization.”
— Mandy Hampton, CEO of The Ridge Senior Living
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ridge Senior Living is pleased to announce the promotion of Jay Fritzler to Vice President of Development effective immediately.

Fritzler joined The Ridge Senior Living as Owner’s Representative in 2018, and oversaw the construction of The Ridge Pinehurst, a 371-unit luxury senior living community that includes Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Support in Lakewood, Colorado.

“We’re excited about Jay’s promotion and what it means to The Ridge and our long-term plans for development in Colorado and elsewhere,” says Mandy
Hampton, CEO of The Ridge Senior Living.

That long-term plan includes the expansion of The Ridge Pinehurst to include an additional Independent Living units and retail space.

“Bringing true resort-style senior living to life is rewarding and something that makes The Ridge unique,” says Fritzler. “We want to offer the best in senior living and it’s my job to make those buildings a reality.”

Hampton also said, “The operation and construction experience Jay brings to our communities is invaluable. We’re grateful for his level of expertise, professionalism and knowledge of the industry and the trades — it truly is the perfect combination to support the future development of our organization.”

About The Ridge Senior Living. For nearly ten years, the award-winning communities of The Ridge Senior Living have served Salt Lake City and Denver area older adults and their families with quality care from its independent living, assisted living and memory support experiences. The Ridge communities are privately owned and purposely designed to reflect the best of its local surroundings and to become a seamless expression of the land they live on. For more information, visit https://theridgeseniorliving.com.

Robert Yagmin
PSPR
+1 913-908-0028
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

The Ridge Senior Living Announces the Promotion of Jay Fritzler to Vice President of Development

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Robert Yagmin
PSPR
+1 913-908-0028
Company/Organization
PSPR
6543 Summit Street
Kansas City, Missouri, 64113
United States
+1 913-908-0028
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

TV signals. Radio waves. Mobile information. On-line streaming. Ink. With so many options out there to receive information, how your story is crafted could be a make or break for your product. PSPR knows how to package your message in a way to reach your key demos through the old school means and the high-tech ways the kids are doing it nowadays.

More From This Author
The Ridge Senior Living Announces the Promotion of Jay Fritzler to Vice President of Development
Cirque du Soleil is coming back to Kansas with one of its best-loved productions -- CORTEO
KC Scholars Awards up to $50,000 Scholarships to 125 Adult Learners
View All Stories From This Author