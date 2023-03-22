The Ridge Senior Living Announces the Promotion of Jay Fritzler to Vice President of Development
The promotion signals the company’s continued commitment to developing cutting-edge senior living communities.
The operation and construction experience Jay brings to our communities is invaluable. It truly is the perfect combination to support the future development of our organization.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ridge Senior Living is pleased to announce the promotion of Jay Fritzler to Vice President of Development effective immediately.
— Mandy Hampton, CEO of The Ridge Senior Living
Fritzler joined The Ridge Senior Living as Owner’s Representative in 2018, and oversaw the construction of The Ridge Pinehurst, a 371-unit luxury senior living community that includes Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Support in Lakewood, Colorado.
“We’re excited about Jay’s promotion and what it means to The Ridge and our long-term plans for development in Colorado and elsewhere,” says Mandy
Hampton, CEO of The Ridge Senior Living.
That long-term plan includes the expansion of The Ridge Pinehurst to include an additional Independent Living units and retail space.
“Bringing true resort-style senior living to life is rewarding and something that makes The Ridge unique,” says Fritzler. “We want to offer the best in senior living and it’s my job to make those buildings a reality.”
Hampton also said, “The operation and construction experience Jay brings to our communities is invaluable. We’re grateful for his level of expertise, professionalism and knowledge of the industry and the trades — it truly is the perfect combination to support the future development of our organization.”
About The Ridge Senior Living. For nearly ten years, the award-winning communities of The Ridge Senior Living have served Salt Lake City and Denver area older adults and their families with quality care from its independent living, assisted living and memory support experiences. The Ridge communities are privately owned and purposely designed to reflect the best of its local surroundings and to become a seamless expression of the land they live on. For more information, visit https://theridgeseniorliving.com.
Robert Yagmin
PSPR
+1 913-908-0028
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook