Mandarino Chiropractic Marks Milestone Since First Introducing Rocktape Therapy to Patients of the Practice
Rocktape can help athletes and others improve form and decrease fatigue by encouraging better blood flow.
Dr. Frank J. Mandarino added the athletic kinesiology tape to his practice’s array of effective therapeutic applications a decade agoSTATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Frank J. Mandarino, an award-winning chiropractor and one of the New York/New Jersey region’s most renowned authorities on the use and application of therapeutic tapes, is marking a decade since he first began offering his patients the benefits of highly acclaimed Rocktape.
The product is a hi-tech athletic kinesiology tape that is designed to increase athletic performance as it helps to prevent injuries. When skillfully placed, the tape accomplishes its mission by providing extra stability to joints and muscles without reducing range of motion. The tape additionally is used to treat a wide variety of sports injuries and movement issues.
Rocktape is crafted to complement the principles of mechanics and anatomy in relation to human movement. When applied properly, Rocktape can help athletes and regular folk improve form and decrease fatigue through better blood flow.
“Rocktape is specifically designed to enhance muscular proficiency, while reducing metabolic waste,” explained Dr. Mandarino at the time he adopted the tape as a therapeutic option in his practice. “Rocktape effectively increases blood flow by microscopically lifting the skin and allowing blood to travel in a less restricted manor.”
DISRUPTING PAIN CYCLE
Dr. Mandarino specializes in the improvement of patient locomotion, particularly the treatment of basic movements where the muscles are stuck, prompting further dysfunction.
“As this abnormal condition forms, so does the pain cycle,” Dr. Mandarino said. “The taping applications encourage a return to healthy movement patterns in conjunction with increased muscle stability.”
Due to its properties, Rocktape may be used for treating a wide range of issues, such as Achilles tendonitis, plantar fasciitis, knee injuries, groin and hamstring pulls, rotator cuff problems, and lower-back pain, to name just a few.
Rocktape is even well-suited for correcting – or averting – chronic maladies associated with regular use of hand-held devices and computers.
“The tape encourages proper posture, helping people to avoid awkwardly bending their wrist or rounding their back, neck and shoulders,” Dr. Mandarino explained. “Poor posture can and will lead to more advanced problems.”
COMFORTABLE, DURABLE
They key to Rocktape’s capabilities are found in the design and composition of the product, which is a natural-hybrid of 97 percent cotton and 3 percent nylon.
Engineered for its applications to address movement patterns and muscular stability, Rocktape is tightly woven and impressively elastic, capable of stretching up to 180 percent of its original length, while displaying an amazing snap-back, or recovery, trait.
The tape’s inner surface has a large gully of deep-cut treads that enhance comfort and improve durability of the tape by drawing a substantial amount of moisture and perspiration away from a person’s skin.
Although many advantageous Rocktape features are found upon closer examination, one amenity is readily noticeable: The product is fashionable, offered in a variety of designer-like colors and patterns.
ABOUT MANDARINO CHIROPRACTIC
AND NEW JERSEY SPORTS CHIROPRACTIC
Since opening his first office in 1991, Dr. Frank J. Mandarino has grown his practice to include five state-of-the-art facilities, represented in New Jersey as New Jersey Sports Chiropractic, and in metropolitan New York and Long Island as Mandarino Chiropractic.
Popular among athletes and the non-athletic alike, the award-winning practice offers traditional and leading-edge therapeutic options with an emphasis on uncompromised patient care and service.
Dr. Mandarino utilizes the latest and most effective scientific breakthroughs in the areas of non-pharmaceutical pain-relief therapy and injury-prevention technology, such as Body Tempering®; LightForce® Deep Tissue Laser Therapy; Graston Technique; Rocktape and Kinesio taping methods; Active Release Technique; Fascial Manipulation, and NormaTec PULSE Recovery Systems, to name just a few.
Dr. Mandarino’s five offices are located at: 436 Route 79 North, Suite 21, Morganville, NJ 07751 (732-617-8000); 2052 Richmond Rd., Staten Island, NY 10306 (Phone: 718-667-2190); 9705 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11209 (Phone: 718-748-9624); 1476 Williamsbridge Rd., Bronx, NY 10461 (Phone: 718-823-6688), and 414 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 (Phone: 516-775- 7654).
On the Internet: www.MandarinoChiropractic.com
On the Internet: www.NewJerseySportsChiropractic.com
