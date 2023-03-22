We Love Christian Music Awards Announces 11th Annual Winner Special to Stream Sunday, March 26, 9PM ET/8PM CT
MercyMe, Jordan St. Cyr, Zauntee, and Sean Be to Perform Alongside Winner Announcements in All 12 Song of the Year CategoriesBOISE, ID, USA, March 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Powered by the largest Christian music site online, NewReleaseToday (www.NewReleaseToday.com), the Winner Special will stream at 9PM EST/8PM CST on NewReleaseToday’s Facebook (www.Facebook.com/NewReleaseToday) and YouTube (www.YouTube.com/NewReleaseToday) channels. Hosted by NRT’s Founder Kevin McNeese and guest Milton Marquez, the 1-hour special will feature MercyMe, Jordan St. Cyr, Zauntee, and Sean BE, all performing their nominated hit songs alongside artist acceptance videos giving thanks to their fans for voting.
This year’s special is sponsored by the BAREFOOT MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK, a collection of new podcasts from www.KTSY.org and www.Project887.com. Viewers will be introduced to the Finding Good Podcast, A Home That Heals, Stories Unveiled, and Wake Up! (DIE.), which is co-hosted by nominated artist, Zauntee. Subscribe and listen to new podcast episodes at www.KTSY.org/podcasts.
APPLE MUSIC has partnered with The We Love Awards for the third year by featuring the official playlist in their Christian Music category. Fans can access the exclusive playlist at https://nrt.cc/WLA11Playlist.
Winners in all categories will be posted at www.WeLoveAwards.com where a reply of the special will also be available to watch.
About NewReleaseToday:
NewReleaseToday (NRT), launched in August 2002, has become the largest Christian music and media site online, offering the most complete and up-to-date info on faith-based arts and entertainment. From album release dates to exclusive interviews to world premieres and Christian music news, NRT has become the go-to source for what's new in Christian music. www.NewReleaseToday.com
About Barefoot Media Ministries:
Located in Caldwell, Idaho, Barefoot Media Ministires has been helping people experience God and impact lives since 1990. The group operates two community supported radio stations (www.KTSY.org and www.Project887.com) broadcasting throughout Idaho, Oregon, and beyond, along with a focused digital team producing original podcasts, engaging blogs, and social media content. More information can be found at www.BarefootMM.org.
