Kim Gravel Introduces a New Holiday Storybook for Children: 'Maribelle and the Manger' — Now Available for Pre-Order

"Maribelle and the Maker," by Kim Gravel Kim Gravel

A magical & faith-filled holiday story for kids about friendship, courage, and the journey to witness the birth of Jesus—perfect for families to enjoy together.

It’s more than just a Christmas story. It’s a message of hope, light, and faith. I wrote it for families who want to slow down and reconnect with what really matters during the holidays.” — Kim Gravel

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beloved TV personality, fashion and beauty brand icon, and bestselling author Kim Gravel is bringing heart and holiday magic to bookshelves this season with the release of her brand-new Christmas storybook, Maribelle and the Manger. This heartwarming holiday story is now available for pre-order (including a limited number of signed copies) exclusively at www.MaribelleAndTheManger.com . The official book release will be Oct 7, 2025.Perfect for children and families, this beautifully illustrated story follows five faithful friends on a magical journey to witness the birth of Jesus. With themes of friendship, courage, unity, and light, Maribelle and the Manger captures the true spirit of Christmas and is destined to become a cherished family tradition."Maribelle and the Manger came straight from my heart," says Kim Gravel. "It’s more than just a Christmas story. It’s a message of hope, light, and faith. I wrote it for families who want to slow down and reconnect with what really matters during the holidays. My dream is that this book becomes part of your family’s Christmas tradition. The kind of story you read together in your jammies, hot cocoa in hand, year after year."In addition to the pre-order availability on the website, a special holiday bundle featuring the book plus an exclusive ornament set will launch on QVC starting October 12, 2025.Known for her inspiring presence on QVC and her empowering message to women everywhere, Gravel now brings her storytelling talents to a younger audience. With this enchanting tale, she invites families to slow down, gather together, and rediscover the heart of the holiday season.Her debut book, Collecting Confidence : Start Where You Are to Become the Person You Were Meant to Be (HarperCollins), released in 2023 and landed at #8 at Publishers Weekly and #9 on the Wall Street Journal bestseller lists. A new expanded edtion with added discussion guide was released in 2024. Maribelle and the Manger marks her first foray into children’s literature.About Kim Gravel:Kim Gravel is the host of a bevy of #1 shows on QVC and is a wildly successful entrepreneur, television personality, motivational speaker, host of The Kim Gravel Show podcast, and leader in the fashion and beauty industry. In 1991, Gravel was one of the youngest contestants to become Miss Georgia, later starred in Lifetime Network's hit series Kim of Queens, and became the most frequent guest in the history of The Steve Harvey Show (42 episodes). In 2016, Kim launched her apparel line Belle by Kim Gravel followed by the LWYA (Love Who You Are) beauty brand - both are top-selling brands on QVC. Gravel was recently named QVC Vendor of the Year and she is a 2025 Forbes 50 Over 50 Honoree.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.