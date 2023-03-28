Progressive Medical, Inc. Awarded Drug Reconstitution and Transfer Devices Agreement with Premier, Inc.

PMI is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for the Drug Reconstitution and Transfer Devices category with Premier, Inc.
FENTON, MO, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Progressive Medical, Inc. (PMI) is pleased to announce it has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for the Drug Reconstitution and Transfer Devices of products with Premier, Inc. Effective February 1, 2023, this agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of the special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Arisure® Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD)*.
“It is a pleasure to announce our group purchasing agreement with Premier. With over 35 years in the infusion market and experts in Infusion Therapy and IV Specialties, in-house clinical professionals support our clinically trained sales staff. PMI aims to reduce healthcare costs by maximizing clinical efficiency and improving safety for patients, employees, and providers.” said Tony Allen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
Premier Inc. is a leading healthcare improvement company uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and more than 225,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting, and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.
About PMI
Progressive Medical, Inc. (PMI) is a leading specialty medical products sales, marketing, and national distribution supply company. As a market leader, we provide a highly motivated, clinically trained sales team, an experienced clinical services team with specialized professional experience, expertly managed logistics, and an experienced leadership team. Our corporate offices are strategically located in St. Louis, Missouri. This centralized location allows our technologically advanced distribution center to facilitate expedited and reliable delivery of medical products. Progressive Medical, Inc. offers our manufacturing partners a turnkey sale, marketing, contracting, and distribution partner.
*Arisure Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) is manufactured by Yukon Medical, a leading developer of innovative pharmaceutical preparation and drug delivery devices. Yukon Medical is ISO 13485 certified and headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, USA.
Contact
Renee Richardson
Progressive Medical, Inc.
+1 314-961-5786
email us here