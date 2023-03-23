Falcon Wealth Planning Earns Two Finalist Positions for RIA Intel Awards 2023
RIA Intel Recognizes Falcon Wealth for the second year in a row.
...the dedication of our team is what made this possible.”ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After being nominated for RIA of the Year (Less than $1 Billion) in 2022, Falcon Wealth Planning scores another nomination for the RIA Intel Awards. This time earning two nominations in the Advisor of the Year and Rising Star categories.
Gabriel Shahin, CFP® and Principal of Falcon Wealth Planning was nominated personally for each category and is grateful for the recognition. However, he does credit the hard work put in by the “Falcon Family” that has pushed the company to greater heights. “I’ve said before that this isn’t Gabriel Shahin Wealth Planning. Although it’s my name in the nomination, the dedication of our team is what made this possible.”
A tough market in 2022 presented some concerns across the industry but Falcon Wealth managed to end the year strong, breaking the goal of half a billion dollars in assets under management. To keep up with the growth, Falcon added several new team members along with a few new financial planners and an acquisition that positions the company for even more growth in 2023.
“After last year, we’re excited for the year ahead and these nominations are hopefully a precursor for an absolutely fantastic year,” Gabriel says. Falcon’s new goal for the end of 2023 is hopefully passing $750,000,000 in AUM and maybe a few more awards under their wings.
About Falcon Wealth Planning
Falcon Wealth Planning is a full-service Financial Planning Firm designed to help clients achieve their financial goals while controlling their taxes, fees, and the risk they take on their investments. We specialize in comprehensive financial planning. We are a FEE-ONLY Registered Investment Advisor specializing in tax-efficient retirement income and helping our clients achieve their financial goals
