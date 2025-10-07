Falcon Wealth Planning and Regional Director Zackary Royce Named Finalists in ThinkAdvisor’s 2025 Luminaries Awards

3400 Inland Empire Boulevard Suite 100, Ontario, CA 91764 Zackary Royce CFP®

Firm recognized for Excellence in Marketing & PR; Royce honored as Next Gen Rising Star in Financial/Tax Planning

It’s an honor to see both our firm and one of our own leaders recognized among the industry’s brightest” — Gabriel Shahin, CFP®, CEO & Founder of Falcon Wealth Planning

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Falcon Wealth Planning is proud to announce last month’s two finalist recognitions in ThinkAdvisor’s 2025 Luminaries Awards, one of the most respected honors in the wealth management industry.The firm has been named a finalist for Excellence in Marketing and PR, while Zackary Royce, CFP, Regional Director at Falcon Wealth Planning, has been named a finalist in the Next Gen Rising Stars category for Financial and Tax Planning. The Luminaries program celebrates firms and individuals who are driving positive, measurable change in financial services through innovation, leadership, and impact.“It’s an honor to see both our firm and one of our own leaders recognized among the industry’s brightest,” said Gabriel Shahin, CFP, CEO & Founder of Falcon Wealth Planning. “Zackary represents the next generation of fiduciary leadership—forward-thinking, data-driven, and deeply committed to helping clients make confident financial decisions. Our marketing and PR teams share that same mission: empowering families through clarity and education.”Since joining Falcon Wealth Planning, Zackary Royce has played a pivotal role in expanding the firm’s reach and refining its approach to tax-integrated financial planning. His recognition as a Luminaries finalist underscores his contribution to both the firm’s growth and the broader evolution of advice delivery for the next generation of clients.Falcon Wealth’s finalist placement for Excellence in Marketing and PR highlights its commitment to innovative, educational storytelling across digital and traditional platforms. The firm’s campaigns focus on demystifying complex financial topics, providing transparent insight into real-world retirement, investment, and tax strategies.“At Falcon, education isn’t a sales tool—it’s a public service,” added Gabriel. “This recognition validates our belief that when you give people knowledge, you give them control over their financial future.”

Founding Falcon Wealth Planning

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.