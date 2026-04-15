Falcon Wealth Planning Named One of America’s Best Financial Advisory Firms of 2026 by USA TODAY

Managing $1.9B in assets, Falcon earns a spot among America's best — driven by client trust, fiduciary values, and sustained growth since 2023.

"This recognition validates our team's daily commitment to our clients' financial peace of mind. Our growth is a direct reflection of the trust families place in our planning-first approach.” — Gabriel Shahin

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Falcon Wealth Planning (“Falcon”), a premier SEC-registered investment advisory firm managing approximately $1.9 billion in assets, has been named one of the Best Financial Advisory Firms of 2026 by USA TODAY and research partner Statista. This recognition underscores Falcon’s commitment to client-centric service and its significant growth within the wealth management industry.The selection process utilizes a rigorous methodology that balances qualitative and quantitative data. Honorees are identified through an independent survey of more than 30,000 industry professionals and clients—evaluating trustworthiness and quality of advice—alongside a comprehensive analysis of SEC-reported Assets Under Management (AUM). Falcon’s inclusion is the result of sustained growth momentum and high reputation scores recorded between 2023 and 2026."This recognition validates our team's daily commitment to our clients' financial peace of mind," said Gabriel Shahin, CEO of Falcon Wealth Planning. "Our growth is a direct reflection of the trust families place in our planning-first approach."Falcon’s inclusion highlights its status as a top-tier firm where placement is earned solely through performance and peer validation, rather than paid entry.About Falcon Wealth PlanningFalcon Wealth Planning is a fast-growing, fee-only RIA dedicated to a fiduciary, commission-free "planning-first" philosophy. Managing $1.9 billion in assets, the firm provides institutional-grade investment management, tax optimization, and estate planning.About the USA TODAY RecognitionIn partnership with Statista, USA TODAY identifies the nation’s top financial firms through objective survey data and SEC-filed AUM analysis. It remains one of the most respected rankings in the financial industry.Media ContactFalcon Wealth PlanningEmail: pr@falconwp.comWebsite: www.falconwealthplanning.com Falcon Wealth Planning is a registered investment advisor. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

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