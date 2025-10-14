Falcon Wealth Planning Named One of Forbes’ Top 250 RIA Firms for 2025

3400 Inland Empire Boulevard Suite 100, Ontario, CA 91764 Gabriel Shahin CFP®

Firm ranks #244 on Forbes’ annual list of America’s Top 300 Registered Investment Advisors

Being named among the top 250 RIAs in the nation is a tremendous honor” — Gabriel Shahin, CFP®, CEO & Founder of Falcon Wealth Planning

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Falcon Wealth Planning has been recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Top 250 Registered Investment Advisor Firms for 2025, ranking #244 on the national list. The annual Forbes/Shook Research ranking highlights firms that demonstrate excellence in client service, growth, and fiduciary commitment across the wealth management industry. The Forbes Top RIA Firms list evaluates independent advisory firms based on factors such as assets under management (AUM), client retention, industry experience, and compliance records. Each firm undergoes a rigorous qualitative and quantitative review led by Shook Research, the same independent research firm behind Forbes’ well-known Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list.“Being named among the top 250 RIAs in the nation is a tremendous honor,” said Gabriel Shahin, CFP, CEO & Founder of Falcon Wealth Planning. “It reflects the dedication of our entire team to deliver comprehensive, tax-focused, and client-first financial planning. Our growth has always been rooted in trust—and this recognition reinforces that we’re making a real difference in the lives of our clients.”As a fee-only, fiduciary RIA, Falcon Wealth Planning continues to expand its nationwide footprint, providing financial planning, tax strategy, and investment management to high-net-worth individuals and families.“At Falcon, success isn’t measured by rankings—it’s measured by impact,” added Gabriel. “This recognition serves as motivation to keep raising the bar for how advice should be delivered: transparently, independently, and always in the client’s best interest.”

