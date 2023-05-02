LenderDock announces partnership with North Carolina Farm Bureau
EINPresswire.com/ -- LenderDock Inc., the leading provider of online Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification and automated lienholder process management services, announced a new partnership with North Carolina Farm Bureau.
“We are proud to be working with North Carolina Farm Bureau. They are a carrier that continues to focus on improving how they serve its customers and partners. Their commitment to efficiencies and operational effectiveness is to be admired," said Frank Eubank, LenderDock's CEO.
NC Farm Bureau has partnered with LenderDock to provide additional tools for their clients. The first tool, Correxions™, automates the process of updating policy information by allowing lenders to submit corrections directly to the carrier. This enables carriers or providers to process the updates efficiently according to their own procedures.
The second tool, Verifi™, is a real-time insurance policy verification system designed for trackers and servicers. With Verifi™, phone calls for policy verification are a thing of the past, making the process faster and more efficient.
Finally, LenderDocs™ provides electronic and real-time access to critical policy-related documents such as Evidence of Insurability (EOI), Certificates, and others to financial third parties. This helps streamline the process of obtaining and sharing these documents, making it easier for business partners to manage policy information.
About North Carolina Farm Bureau
The North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation was formed in 1936 as a non-profit general farm organization to serve farmers and provide a unified voice for the interests and needs of the farming community. Today, North Carolina Farm Bureau serves as an advocate for our members at the local, state, national, and international levels – providing educational, economic, public affairs, marketing, and various other services to our members.
Over the years, the North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation has grown into the largest general farm organization in the state with more than 500,000 member families.
About LenderDock Inc.
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, LenderDock Inc. is the leading provider of online Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification and automated lien holder process management services. The policy verification-as-a-service (VaaS) platform offers banks, lenders, and financial third parties the ability to digitally verify and correct home and auto policy-related data in real-time.
Carrie Cardall
