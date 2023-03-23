Progressive Medical, Inc. Awarded Drug Reconstitution and Transfer Devices Agreement with Premier, Inc.
PMI is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for the Drug Reconstitution and Transfer Devices category with Premier, Inc.FENTON, MO, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Progressive Medical, Inc. (PMI), with over 35 years as a National Specialty Medical Device Distributor, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Drug Reconstitution and Transfer Devices with Premier, Inc. Effective February 1, 2023, this agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of the special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the Vial2Bag Advanced® 20mm Admixture Device*.
"We are excited about this opportunity to grow with Premier and increase our value to Premier members with market-leading medication transfer and medication delivery devices. With the knowledge and experience of over 35 years in the specialty medical device market, PMI focuses on satisfying our customers' needs. PMI looks forward to working with Premier members to identify and implement the recently awarded products' clinical, economic, and operational value." said Tony Allen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
Premier Inc. is a leading healthcare improvement company uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and more than 250,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.
About PMI
Progressive Medical, Inc. (PMI) is a leading specialty medical products sales, marketing, and national distribution supply company. As a market leader, we provide a highly motivated, clinically trained sales team, an experienced clinical services team with specialized professional experience, expertly managed logistics, and an experienced leadership team. Our corporate offices are strategically located in St. Louis, Missouri. This centralized location allows our technologically advanced distribution center to facilitate expedited and reliable delivery of medical products. Progressive Medical, Inc. offers our manufacturing partners a turnkey sale, marketing, contracting, and distribution partner.
For additional information, please contact PMI.
*Prescription Use Only. The Vial2Bag Advanced® 20mm admixture device is 510(k) cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration. Products are shown for INFORMATION purposes only and may not be approved for marketing in specific regions. Important product and safety information and warnings at: https://www.westpharma.com/products/vial-adapter-systems/vial2bag-advanced.
Vial2Bag Advanced® is a registered trademark of West Pharma. Services IL, Ltd, a subsidiary of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
Renee Richardson
Progressive Medical, Inc.
+1 314-961-5786
