KBC Tools & Machinery with King Industrial truly rule the metal shop with their Spring Summer Metal Shop deals

Front cover of KKBC Tools & Machinery and KIng Industrial's Spring Summer Metalworking Sales Flyer
King 18" Nova Voyager DVR Drill press 58006 with 1.75 HP direct drive motor
KBC Tools & Machinery Diamond Logo
KBC, King Industrial’s largest distributor of metalworking machinery, is pleased to present the 12-page flyer of discounts and deals on metalworking machinery
— Paula Bass, President KBC Tools & Machinery
CANADA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Included in the Spring Summer Sales Flyer are drill presses from and gearhead drilling machines from 21” to 28” swing, air compressors, wet-dry vacuums, sandblast cabinets, recirculating parts washers, bench grinders, metal forming machines (slip rolls, 3 in 1’s, box and pan brakes, shears, notchers), lathes from 7x12” up to 16x40”, horizontal and vertical bandsaws from 5x6” to 10x18”, generators, and combo machines (milling drilling machine, combo lathe and mill). KBC and King have all of the manual machines to start a machine shop or repair facility from scratch, replace a problematic piece of equipment, or augment the capabilities of any existing facility.
New in this flyer is the Nova line of DVR (digital variable reluctance) drill press with powerful high torque direct drive motors – no pulleys or belts, and the Nova DVR (digital variable reluctance) Smart horizontal vertical metal cutting bandsaw with direct drive 1 HP motor with Adaptive Control software and digital display – plus a constant torque under load and electronic braking emergency stop - the world’s first smart bandsaw with digital display. These machines bring a level of sophistication to standard industrial equipment never seen before at these prices. Orders are being taken now – the bandsaw will be available in June of 2023 and the presale of those units has already begun with momentum.
So, when is the time to buy a new machine or to add some capacity to an existing shop's offerings?
1. Wasting time reworking, repairing, or downtime while waiting for repair parts or a technician to come in to service the equipment? Are parts even available?
2. Shopping out machining because of lack of machining capacity or capability?
3. Bottlenecks for a specific machine or waiting around for components from one machine?
4. Turned down work within the past 3 months due to a lack of capacity or capability that a new machine would have facilitated?
5. Unable to hold tight tolerances due to worn parts, years of heavy use, vibration, and lack of preventative maintenance?
6. Using expensive equipment and expensive machinists to do work that could be done on a smaller, less expensive piece of equipment with less trained and skilled personnel?
7. Would a portable piece of equipment help improve field service capabilities to enable work on the spot vs just in the shop?
Answering yes to any of these questions might be time to start flipping through KBC and King’s new Metal Shop Fever Flyer for the new equipment or a brand new manual machine shop.
The prices in the flyer are in effect until June 30, 2023. So, take advantage of KBC and King’s low prices, high quality, and current inventory of metalworking machines before June 30th, 2023. Leasing options are available.
King Canada has been selling metalworking machinery now for almost 40 years. The King Industrial line of metalworking machinery is specifically manufactured for industrial applications, whether that be for repair and maintenance or production facilities. King Industrial will keep on working and making chips and profits for you. King Canada is committed to quality equipment supported by a huge inventory of over 40,00t parts warehoused in Montreal along with over 400 service centers across Canada. King Canada along with KBC Tools & Machinery hatoll-freeree phone numbers in order so that clients with technical issues have access to industry specialistsist to answer technical questions relating to upcoming purchases and machinery already on their shop floors.
KBC Tools & Machinery has been providing the metalworking industry with the best tools at the best prices since 1965: cutting tools, indexable tooling, fluids, work holding, abrasives, measuring & inspection equipment, toolroom accessories, hand tools, shop supplies, power & air tools, and machinery. KBC is proud to be certified as a WBE company in Canada and a WBENC company in The USA. KBC is one of the leading metal cutting tool and machine catalog houses in North America with 3 locations complete with h showroom in Canada: Mississauga, ON; Oldcastle, ON; and Delta, BC; and 4 locations in The U.S.A.: Sterling Heights, MI; Sterling Heights, MI Machinery Showroom; Elk Grove Village, IL; and Fullerton, CA; KBC Tools & Machinery – www.kbctools.com - All Metal…All The Time!
