A Musical Evening in Tel Aviv this Passover: An Extraordinary Concert Benefiting Soroka Medical Center
World renowned cantors Netanel Hershtik and Shai Abramson join forces with Ra’anana Symphonette and Ofir Sobol for an spectacular evening.TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soroka Medical Center is hosting an extraordinary musical evening in Tel Aviv this Passover, on Monday April 10th at Heichal HaTarbut, Tel Aviv’s premier music venue. World-renowned cantors Netanel Hershtik and Shai Abramson, conductor Ofir Sobol and the Ra’anana Symphonette will perform. A special VIP reception will be held prior to the concert. The evening benefits Soroka Medical Center, Israel's leading healthcare institution. Located in Be'er Sheva, it is the sole medical center in the entire southern region of Israel, one of the country's most diverse and fastest-growing areas. Soroka serves over 1.2 million people, including over 400,000 children, in a region that comprises 60% of Israel's land.
Netanel Hershtik, a fourteenth-generation chazzan, has performed at many of the world’s most prestigious venues, including the Sydney Opera House and the United Nations. He feels deeply connected to Soroka given his service in the IDF as a medic in the Negev. Hershtik states: “Chazzanut is the most authentic expression of the heart via music. Chazzanut at its core was made to express our deepest spiritual yearnings in language that is higher than words: that is, music. Together we will make a positive impact for the people of the Negev with Soroka’s healing mission.”
Shai Abramson, the Representative Cantor for the State of Israel, is known for his remarkable vocal range, effortlessly hitting both high and low notes with precision and control. By virtue of his warm voice, impressive personality, and his command of Hebrew, English, and Yiddish music, Shai, a lyric tenor, succeeds in emotionally connecting a variety of different communities to the world of Jewish tradition and music.
Ofir Sobol, known for his dynamic and engaging presence on stage, will lead the Ra'anana Symphonette Orchestra, a premier 10-piece musical ensemble. The music will be a mix of cantorial, classical Israeli and contemporary pieces, with soaring melodies and intricate harmonies that will fill the concert hall, delivering a truly unforgettable musical experience.
There is a palpable sense of energy and excitement in the air as people gather in Israel from all over the world to celebrate Passover. Secure your tickets as soon as possible to be a part of this exclusive experience. Ticket prices begin at $40 (Soroka.org/Tickets). There are a limited number of VIP tickets available which include a special private reception.
In concert with Passover’s themes of redemption, freedom, and hope, Soroka serves as Israel’s Medical Iron Dome. Soroka’s centers of excellence, including Pediatrics, Oncology, Genetics, Rehabilitation, Trauma & Emergency, and the new Dr. Joel Sheinfeld Urology Institute, serve the Negev with the highest distinction, helping fulfill David Ben-Gurion’s dream for the desert to bloom. Soroka provides the south of Israel with the entire spectrum of medical care: prevention, diagnosis, research, education, advanced treatment. With two medical schools, a proven record of ground-breaking research, life-saving treatments and an extraordinary staff, the future of Israel is born at Soroka. This unique institution, founded in 1959, exemplifies a deep commitment to outstanding medical care, peaceful coexistence, clinical research and innovation with global impact. For more information, visit Soroka.org/Tickets, or call (914) 725-9070.
American Friends of Soroka Medical Center Inc. is a New York State 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation. AFS is a community of individuals, families, foundations and businesses dedicated to supporting the vision and lifesaving work of the Soroka Medical Center.
Rahel Shamailova Inkateshta
American Friends of Soroka Medical Center
+1 914-725-9070
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Soroka Medical Center Transforming the Negev