DriveSafe Colorado Hosts Defensive Skills Day Course

DriveSafe Announces Defensive Skills Day Classes For Distracted Driving Awareness Month

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, DriveSafe Driving Schools announces open enrollment for their Defensive Skills Day. The class not only focuses on distracted driving prevention, but it gives students hands-on experience in learning how to handle and recover from unexpected challenges of the road. All the exercises emphasize the importance of mental attentiveness.

- The Exercises Include:

- Activities with drunk goggles

- Distracted/Texting while driving

- How to control a car while skidding

- How to maneuver a vehicle away from unexpected hazards

- Precision driving in tight spaces

In a controlled environment, DriveSafe enables students to experience, and practice managing several driving obstacles in action. The goal of the texting & driving activity is to emphasize how distracted driving is both difficult and dangerous, which can compromise your’s, and others’ safety. DriveSafe also runs an activity using drunk goggles, to simulate the sensory struggles while intoxicated.

In conjunction with distracted driving scenarios, DriveSafe further teaches the importance of staying alert so drivers can effectively handle emergencies or potentially life threatening situations on the road. As a school based in Colorado, many drivers will experience winter weather conditions. To prepare drivers for these circumstances, DriveSafe teaches students how to maneuver a vehicle while sliding. Additionally, they teach how to steer to avoid sudden hazards, which could include dodging debris on the highway (slalom), three-point turnabout in tight spaces, and emergency swerves.

DriveSafe instructors guide students through each of the activities to increase skill and comfort levels. They teach with a non-fear based approach, and foster confidence in drivers through exposure, expertise, and repetition.

DriveSafe offers their Defensive Skills Day on weekends at Jeffco Stadium, EVOC Training Facility, Chaparral High School, Dicks’s Sporting Goods Park, and Water World, with more locations to come in the Denver Metro area.

To view the full schedule and to sign up please visit: https://www.drivesafecolorado.com/defensive-skills-day or call (303)721-8881.

DriveSafe encourages all age levels of drivers to sign up, as their #1 goal as a company is to empower drivers with the proper knowledge and defensive driving skills to keep themselves, and others, safe on the road.

About DriveSafe – As the largest and only AAA Approved Driving School in Colorado, DriveSafe provides comprehensive drivers education to prepare teens and adults to be safe drivers for life. Whether students enroll in classroom or online courses, take driving lessons, participate in defensive skills training, or complete their license test at one of our 12 locations, they know that DriveSafe has been trusted by more than 140,000 families in Colorado. For more information, visit DriveSafeColorado.com.

