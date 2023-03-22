Twin Lakes Rural EB-5 Project Sales Remain Strong Despite Rising Interest Rates: Project Moves Closer to Completion
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5AN, a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consulting firm, is pleased to announce the continued success of its Twin Lakes Georgia EB-5 project. Despite economic uncertainty and rising interest rates in 2023, Twin Lakes is seeing impressive financial success and strong sales performance.
Twin Lakes is a single-family home community for active adults. It represents an excellent EB-5 investment option with several compelling features. The project is located in a rural TEA, qualifying it for $800,000 investments and access to a 20% visa set aside. All EB-5 jobs are already created.
Since 2020, Twin Lakes has sold and delivered hundreds of homes. The project was recognized as the top selling retirement community in metro Atlanta with record sales in 2021 and 2022, and momentum has continued into 2023.
EB5AN managing partner Sam Silverman notes that “The Twin Lakes project has robust sales and secured financing. This means that the project does not rely on unpredictable economic factors, such as changing interest rates, for its success. The project’s senior revolving loan deal allows the developer to change the pace of construction based on current demand. With all EB-5 jobs already created, EB-5 investors enjoy both low financial risk and low immigration risk.”
Twin Lakes has already created enough jobs for all EB-5 investors. As a result, new investors can be confident that they will meet the EB-5 requirement of creating 10 jobs. Having this requirement met significantly enhances investors’ chances of immigration success. The project’s strong sales record and features make it an attractive option for EB-5 investment.
Retiring seniors make up one of the wealthiest population segments in the United States. And that segment is growing. By 2036, seniors are expected to represent about 20% of the U.S. population. Seniors seeking to lead healthier and more active lives have driven demand for active adult communities such as Twin Lakes. Interest in these communities has remained strong even in times of economic uncertainty.
The Kolter Group is developing Twin Lakes with a focus on providing residents with a high standard of living. The community offers quality construction, modern amenities, and a range of services. In March 2023, Twin Lakes opened its new state-of-the-art clubhouse, which includes a gym, lounge area, game room, indoor pool, ballroom, event spaces, and scenic views of the lake.
Twin Lakes is conveniently located near Atlanta. Residents have easy access to shopping centers, restaurants, healthcare, and cultural attractions. The community is also a short drive from Atlanta’s bustling city life. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is about an hour away.
Kolter is one of the largest private developers in the United States. It has a proven track record of success and Twin Lakes follows the success of more than 10 prior EB5AN Kolter EB-5 projects.
EB5AN is pleased to offer investors the Twin Lakes Georgia project. EB-5 investors deserve the best-in-class immigration and financial safety that Twin Lakes delivers.
Inquiries should be sent by email to info@eb5an.com.
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad. It also offers an immigration option for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including the H-1B, L-1B, and F-1 categories. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5AN is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consulting firm that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. The firm maintains a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries.
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad. It also offers an immigration option for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including the H-1B, L-1B, and F-1 categories. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5AN is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consulting firm that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. The firm maintains a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries.
