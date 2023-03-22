Dickinson Parker Hill Solicitors Choose Zylpha Document Bundling Software
Dickinson Parker Hill Solicitors has adopted Zylpha’s document bundling software on a pay-as-you-go basis.OTTERBOURNE, HAMPSHIRE, UK, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The user-friendly interface and cost-effectiveness of the software received high praise from Alexandra Kenyon, a partner at DPH, who noted its invaluable support, particularly during the pandemic.
"Zylpha Bundling’s intuitive interface and range of features make it a really valuable tool. Preparing for court hearings is so much easier now as we can easily make hyperlinked bundles quickly. It is cost-effective and user-friendly too – even someone like me who is not tech-savvy can use it!"
Designed to streamline the process of creating court bundles, Zylpha’s software boasts an intuitive interface and a range of features that make it a must-have tool for law firms of all sizes. The pay-as-you-go price bracket also means that firms like Dickinson Parker Hill can use the court bundling software without committing to a long-term contract.
"We're delighted to see that Zylpha Bundling has made such a positive impact on the team at Dickinson Parker Hill," said Tim Long, CEO of Zylpha.
"We aim to make the process of creating court bundles as efficient as possible, and we're pleased to see that it has delivered on that promise for Dickinson Parker Hill, as it has other law firms."
Dickinson Parker Hill Solicitors now enjoy a more efficient process for creating court bundles, and as a result, can dedicate even more time to delivering exceptional legal services to their clients.
David Chapman
Zylpha
email us here