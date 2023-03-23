Mintec launches U.S. Pork Price Forecast to bring greater visibility to food procurement professionals

The new U.S. Pork Prices Forecast is designed to help buyers and sellers of pork products to gain greater control over their supply chain and pricing strategies

U.S. Pork Prices forecast to help our customers in North America to understand future price trends better so they can optimize their buying strategy and increase the profitability of their business.” — Spencer Wicks, CEO of Mintec

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mintec, the leading provider of price data and analytics for the global food and beverage industry, has launched a U.S. Pork Price Forecast and associated hedging advice.

In recent years, the U.S. pork industry has faced numerous challenges, including supply chain disruptions and changes in consumer demand. These challenges have resulted in price volatility and uncertainty for manufacturers, grocery retailers, and food service companies, making it difficult to plan and maintain fair prices for consumers.

The new U.S. Pork Prices Forecast is based on the Pig hog deadweight lean CME Chicago US (Mintec code: LHGS) and is designed to help buyers and sellers of pork products to gain greater control over their supply chain and pricing strategies. Providing price forecasts with actual price targets and clear turning points combined with hedging advice empowers users to negotiate more effectively with suppliers, optimize their inventory levels, and mitigate the impact of price volatility on their businesses.

The forecast gives businesses access to actionable price predictions, so food and beverage companies can refine their procurement strategy for pork products and make substantial cost savings.

Commenting on the launch, Spencer Wicks, Mintec's CEO, said: "We are excited to launch a U.S. Pork Prices forecast to help our customers in North America and across the globe to understand future price trends better so they can optimize their buying strategy and increase the profitability of their business. With this new price forecast, we continue building on our reputation for providing accurate and reliable data, helping our customers make better-informed decisions and manage their businesses more effectively."

U.S. Pork Prices are the latest addition to Mintec's suite of price indices, which includes other key commodities such as butter, rapeseed oil, wheat, corn, coffee, sugar, cocoa, orange juice, SMP, soybean and base, and ferrous metals. The launch of this new forecast reflects Mintec's commitment to providing its customers with the most up-to-date and relevant market information, enabling them to make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition.

For more information about U.S. Pork Prices and Mintec's suite of price forecasts, visit the Mintec website at www.mintecglobal.com.

About Mintec

Mintec enables the world's largest food and manufacturing brands to implement more efficient and sustainable procurement strategies. We do this through our cutting-edge SaaS platform, Mintec Analytics, which delivers market prices and analysis for more than 16,000 food ingredients and associated materials. Our data and tools empower our customers to understand prices better, analyze their spending, and confidently negotiate.

https://www.mintecglobal.com/forecasting

Media Contact: