Expana’s WFA Opens Applications for 2025 Mentorship Programme to Support Women in Agrifood

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expana’s Women in Food and Agriculture (WFA) initiative has officially opened applications for its annual mentorship programme, designed to support and accelerate the careers of women across the agrifood sector.

Now in its fourth year, the program, supported by global animal nutrition and biotechnology company Alltech, connects women in the industry with experienced mentors of any gender. Since its launch in 2021, WFA has successfully matched more than 1,500 professionals, creating meaningful relationships that foster career growth and leadership development in the food and agriculture sectors.

The initiative not only empowers women at various career stages but also addresses the critical shortage of mentors across the industry, a known barrier to career progression. This growing initiative encourages individuals with a range of experience and backgrounds to apply to be a mentor, helping to address this sector-wide challenge.

Elisabeth Mork-Eidem, Global Chair of WFA, commented: "Each year, we see the extraordinary impact that mentorship can have, not just on individual careers but across organisations. This programme is a key part of our WFA mission to ensure women in agrifood are empowered, supported, and heard."

Patrick Charlton, Vice President of Europe at Alltech and a former mentor in the programme, added: "Mentorship is not a one-way street- it’s a collaborative journey that benefits both mentor and mentee. Everyone who takes part finds it incredibly rewarding. There are talented women out there looking to grow their careers; they simply need guidance and support. You can be part of that change."

Applications are now open for both mentors and mentees. For more information or to apply, visit: https://wfa-initiative.com/

About WFA:

Women in Food and Agriculture (WFA) was launched in 2018 and aims to make a measurable positive impact on gender diversity across the global food and agricultural industry by inspiring people personally and supporting companies in developing their strategies. WFA is an Expana Brand.

We believe a diverse and inclusive workforce is needed to help deliver a fair, responsible and sustainable food and agriculture system.

Trusted by world leading businesses, we use our events, online platforms, content pieces and mentorship program to give companies and their employees the tools and support they need to create real change.



About Alltech:

Founded in 1980 by Irish entrepreneur and scientist Dr. Pearse Lyons, Alltech delivers smarter, more sustainable solutions for agriculture. Our products improve the health and performance of plants and animals, resulting in better nutrition for consumers and a decreased environmental impact.

We believe that inclusion cultivates creativity and drives innovation. The company views gender equality as not only a fundamental human right but as essential to advancing society and the global agri-food industry. It is increasingly important that the agriculture sector perform at its full potential and creating a more inclusive workforce is an essential facet of Alltech’s purpose of Working Together for a Planet of Plenty™.



For further information contact:

Luke Bailey, Marketing Manager, WFA, Expana - luke.bailey@expanamarkets.com

Jenn Norrie, Communications Manager, Alltech - jnorrie@Alltech.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.