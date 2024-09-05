Expana Launches Inaugural Agri-Food Europe Event

Where the global agrifood market connects.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expana’s Agri-Food Europe event is making its debut in 2025. In vibrant Amsterdam from 25-27 February, tickets are now available for those working in buying and selling food and agricultural commodities such as animal protein, dairy, sugar, cocoa, coffee, grains, oilseeds and animal nutrition. This inaugural event will bring together speakers from the food and agriculture industry to discuss thought-provoking topics, issues affecting their business, and the sector’s future.

Agri-Food Europe presented by Expana aims to have attendees educate themselves on the major factors affecting pricing in the food industry, present high-end networking events to meet your next business connection and be aware of the future happenings in the food and agriculture sector. Bringing together c-suite leaders, market experts, buyers and sellers across the value chain, attendees will leave Amsterdam with intel into major commodity pricing and issues affecting their business and views on what to expect next.

This event features content from Expana’s legacy brands: Mintec, Urner Barry, Tropical Research Services, Feedinfo and Stratégie Grains. Along with engaging networking, the agenda of roundtables, panels and presentations carefully constructed through research with top clients, will engage the biggest topics in the industry such as sustainability, global macroeconomic trends, food pricing, consumer trends, international market analysis, geopolitical issues, and forward-looking forecasting.

Spencer Wicks, CEO of Expana shared his thoughts on the launch of this brand-new event. “When we started to think about our goals as a company, we knew our events would be a great avenue to share our vast market intel to the industry. The result is our Agri-Food event series, first in America and now launching in Europe. I’m confident that anyone keeping tabs on food prices will leave these events more knowledgeable about the direction of the sector.”

Besides educational speakers from the industry, Expana analysts, price reporters and forecasters will present on their respective markets, discussing the status of various product prices, major issues affecting their industry and consumer status at retail. Joining the fray at this inaugural event are our most ambitious forecasting sessions to date. Tom Bundgaard, Vice President of Forecasting at Expana, shared some context into these lectures: “With the vast number of commodities that now are forecasted by Expana, we’ve been working to expand our offering with top-of-the-line forecasting on even more food products. We can’t wait to showcase what we’ve been working on. We will also be sharing our macroeconomic forecasting, looking at how the economy, inflation and interest rates will impact your business going forward.”

On 25 February, the Women in Food and Agriculture Initiative, another Expana legacy brand, will host their roadshow. The full day of content will highlight the effort from the industry on elevating women working in food and ag. The agenda will focus on leadership tips, career development, networking insight, navigating being a minority in the industry, imposter syndrome and more. This interactive and exuberant day is a wonderful tool for women in the industry to enhance their career development skills and network with other thought-leading women in their line of business.

To find out more about the event and reserve your tickets for Agrifood Europe check out: https://www.expanamarkets.com/events/agrifood-europe/

About Expana:

At Expana, we bring data to life. Our solutions deliver the critical information clients need to buy, sell and invest with confidence. Data that gives a competitive edge and brings long-term value.

We are the world’s largest IOSCO-assured agrifood Price Reporting Agency (PRA). As a global information provider, our unique portfolio includes feed-to-food commodity prices, forecasts, cost modeling tools, and fundamental market data. Expana lets you have full visibility of the whole market, so you can navigate your business and clients’ needs more strategically, leverage volatilities to your advantage, and improve margins.

About Women in Food and Agriculture:

Women in Food and Agriculture (WFA) was launched in 2018 and aims to make a measurable positive impact on gender diversity across the global food and agricultural industry by inspiring people personally and supporting companies in developing their strategies. WFA is an Expana Brand.



