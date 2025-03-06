Expana completes fifth successful IOSCO audit for proprietary agrifood prices

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expana has successfully completed an independent review of its proprietary food ingredient and agricultural commodity price assessment process for a fifth consecutive year. The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) review encompassed 90 assessments for the company as a whole (including owned brands Mintec, Urner Barry and Feedinfo) across the agri-food supply chain. Expana achieved 66 Type 2 and 24 Type 1 assurances across its brands.

Expana is a leading agri-food Price Reporting Agency (PRA) and market intelligence company, providing the most IOSCO-assured price assessments in the agricultural markets. IOSCO is recognized as the global standard for PRAs, ensuring governance and integrity in the price assessment process while providing users with reliable benchmark prices. To ensure robust adherence to IOSCO principles, Expana engaged an external auditor to review and report on its compliance to its stated methodology criteria and the requirements of the IOSCO PRA Principles. This review included a comprehensive evaluation of Expana’s documentation and proprietary pricing processes for assessing market prices for food ingredients and agricultural commodities.

"Achieving our fifth IOSCO audit is a testament to Expana’s commitment to excellence in price reporting," said Spencer Wicks, Chief Executive Officer at Expana. "Our independent and rigorous assessment process continues to provide the agri-food industry with trusted benchmark pricing. With market dynamics evolving rapidly, we are committed to equipping businesses with the trusted pricing and insights they need to adapt, strategize, and drive growth in an increasingly complex landscape.”

About Expana

At Expana we provide critical market insights, so our clients can make informed decisions with confidence. We bring clarity to the world’s data. Our intelligence spans over 30,000 price series and 1,000+ price forecasts, so our clients have full visibility of the whole supply chain. This enables businesses to manage volatility, navigate strategically and improve margins. With more than 200 years of combined experience, we have built trust and credibility in the market through our deep specialist knowledge and constant innovation. We are industry experts. And we are part of the bigger picture. We feed the world with the data it needs. Our intelligence is integral to our clients’ businesses and the entire supply chain. Our clients play a vital role in the world. Their decisions have a huge impact on people, communities and industries. And our data enables this. Every single day. We are Expana, and our market intelligence delivers a more resilient, more transparent and more sustainable supply chain.



