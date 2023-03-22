Ashraya Announces 100 Shanti Jha Jr Fellowship for Delhi University students

Shanti Jha Fellowship ceremony Delhi University, March 20, 2023. Satish Jha at CISE, DU.

Our future lies in how our people connect with technologies. We have to make them function like cell phone of education. The Edufront/Thimble.io partnership offers such a unique possibility” — Satish Jha

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ashraya Foundation, in collaboration with The Jha Group and the Centre for Innovation and Social Entrepreneurship of Delhi University (CISE), announces the launch of “Shanti Jha CISE Jr Fellowship in Innovation and Entrepreneurship for 100 students of Delhi University.

The Centre for Innovation and Social Enterprise (CISE), was set up in March 2020 at KMC, Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi with the objective to engage in process of innovation, foster creative ideas and sustainable strategies for social change.

The fellowship was announced by Satish Jha, Chairman of Ashraya, a non-government organisation that has been working relentlessly for bringing educational reforms in rural and semi-urban areas of India over ten years, and Prof. Roopinder Oberoi, Founder and Convener of CISE KMC and Prof Dinesh Khattar Principal KMC University of Delhi.

The selection for the Jr Fellowship to be conducted by a team of entrepreneurs, will select 50 male and 50 female students who measure up to the criteria, benchmarked to global standards, and adopted by the jury for the purpose. This program will be limited to 12 months from the grant and the honorarium will not exceed Rs 1 Lakh per Fellow and will be available to be used towards an enterprising project.

Outside of the government programs, this is one of the single largest initiatives by a non-governmental organization or an individual since the independence.

While announcing the launch of Shanti Jha CISE Jr Fellowship: Satish Jha, chairman of Ashraya said, “India’s size demands entrepreneurship at scale. We should be working to launch a million enterprises a year. That can only be helped by creating a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. It is just a small beginning Ashraya is pleased to make.”

Prof. Dinesh Khattar, Principal KMC Said, “University of Delhi Centre for Innovation and Social Enterprise is focused on students who have ideas and inclination but lack opportunities and resources. I am highly grateful to Ashraya foundation for this program which will translate in to tangible impact for our students.”



Prof. Roopinder Oberoi, Founder and Convener of CISE, KMC said, “The Shanti Jha Jr Fellowship offers unparalleled opportunities to students to work on their start up ideas, exercise real leadership, gain work experience, and get professional training. The Fellowship will help through handholding an enterprising project that will be mentored by CISE in collaboration with Ashraya foundation and The Jha Group. It would certainly support students to engage and develop a positive outlook and career ambitions in this novel sector and offer multiple prospects to the students of University of Delhi.”

The Jha Group is led by Satish Jha an early-stage investor and social entrepreneur who is also the former Editor of The Times of India Group and a co-founder of Jansatta, a national Hindi daily, of the Indian Express.

Satish Jha has played a critical role towards developing and implementing the Digital Learning Ecosystem program across Maharashtra, Delhi, Jammu, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh in 27 schools for 9000 students at a cost of Rs 80,000 per student over 5 years. He has also supported Ashraya to adopt and deploy the Digital Learning Ecosystem across 1146 municipal schools of BMC, Mumbai.

About - Ashraya.

Ashraya over the years has brought in educational reforms in the rural and semi-urban areas has yielded many breakthroughs and provided avenues to help children to prepare themselves for the future. ASHRAYA’s work and measures has increased the productivity and effectiveness of the teachers as well as the school management, making them focused on the holistic development of child aiming to make them peers to the best in the world.

As an organization, we aim to provide inclusive and equitable education to every child across India through technology. Our endeavor is to bridge the gap between education and learning in a scalable and sustainable way.

We support students, teachers, and schools with a digital learning ecosystem that makes children curious and sparks their desire for learning, cultivating their ability to achieve according to their aspirations rather than their resources. It helps schools transform into institutions capable of offering a world-class learning experience, regardless of their circumstances.

Our objective is to make each child across the school, depending on their aspirations, capable and ready for admission at institutions like IIT or any IIM colleges.

About - Satish Jha

Satish Jha is an early state investor, social entrepreneur, former newspaper editor, corporate executive and a public policy specialist.

He was the youngest worldwide Chief Information Officer for a Fortune 100 company headquartered in Switzerland, the youngest national newspaper Editor in the Indian media at both the Indian Express and The Times of India Groups, and co-founded and/or invested in over 50 technology, healthcare and education ventures.

He started the One Laptop per Child (olpc) initiative in India and helped 17 states provide laptops to millions of students. He has adopted about 9000 students of lower income groups across 7 states and 27 schools for 5 years, investing Rs 15,000 per child per year. His foundation “Ashraya” has adopted 1146 municipal schools of BMC, Mumbai to transform learning to make them future ready.

Satish Jha studied economics at JNU, international affairs at the Fletcher School, Govt of Science at the Kennedy School and earned an MBA from EDHEC, France. He was also a Ford Fellow in Foreign Policy, a Humphrey Fellow, France Telecom Fellow and the Netherlands Fellow in Development Studies.