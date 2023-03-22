Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 23, 2023
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Bath Township
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|OP&F Examination
|Ashtabula
|New Lyme Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clinton
|Wilmington City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Coshocton
|Ridgewood Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Village Preparatory School - Willard
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Village Preparatory School - Woodland Hills Campus
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Citizens Leadership Academy East
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Citizens Leadership Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Citizens Academy Southeast
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Village Preparatory School Cliffs
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Great Lakes Council of Governments
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|South Euclid-Lyndhurst City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Darke
|Butler Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Richland Township
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
FFR
|Franklin
|Ohio Achievement Charter Schools, Inc. (dba The Millennium Community School)
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Greater Cincinnati Insurance Consortium
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Cheviot
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Logan
|Ohio Hi-Point Joint Vocational School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lucas
|Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Marion
|Ridgedale Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Medina
|Wadsworth City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Medina County
6/10/2022 TO 12/9/2022
|Performance Audit
|Meigs
|Eastern Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Montgomery
|Horizon Science Academy - Dayton
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Muskingum
|Ohio School Benefits Cooperative
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Paulding
|Paulding County Hospital
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Pickaway
|Westfall Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Pike
|Pike County Convention and Visitors Bureau
Special Audit
10/1/2016 TO 1/31/2019
|Special Audit
|FFR
|Sandusky
|Vanguard Sentinel Career and Technology Centers
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Stark
|Stark State College Foundation
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Perry Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Washington
|Belpre City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
