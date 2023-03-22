Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 23, 2023

Public Affairs

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Bath Township

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 OP&F Examination Ashtabula New Lyme Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Clinton Wilmington City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Coshocton Ridgewood Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Cuyahoga Village Preparatory School - Willard

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Village Preparatory School - Woodland Hills Campus

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Citizens Leadership Academy East

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Citizens Leadership Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Citizens Academy Southeast

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Village Preparatory School Cliffs

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Great Lakes Council of Governments

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

South Euclid-Lyndhurst City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Darke Butler Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Richland Township

1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

FFR

Franklin Ohio Achievement Charter Schools, Inc. (dba The Millennium Community School)

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton Greater Cincinnati Insurance Consortium

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

City of Cheviot

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Logan Ohio Hi-Point Joint Vocational School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Lucas Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Marion Ridgedale Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Medina Wadsworth City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Medina County

6/10/2022 TO 12/9/2022 Performance Audit Meigs Eastern Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Montgomery Horizon Science Academy - Dayton

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Muskingum Ohio School Benefits Cooperative

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Paulding Paulding County Hospital

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Pickaway Westfall Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Pike Pike County Convention and Visitors Bureau

Special Audit

10/1/2016 TO 1/31/2019 Special Audit FFR

Sandusky Vanguard Sentinel Career and Technology Centers

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Stark Stark State College Foundation

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Perry Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Washington Belpre City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit