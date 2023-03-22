Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 23, 2023

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Bath Township
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 OP&F Examination
Ashtabula New Lyme Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clinton Wilmington City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Coshocton Ridgewood Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Village Preparatory School - Willard
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Village Preparatory School - Woodland Hills Campus
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Citizens Leadership Academy East
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Citizens Leadership Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Citizens Academy Southeast
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Village Preparatory School Cliffs
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Great Lakes Council of Governments
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
South Euclid-Lyndhurst City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Darke Butler Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Richland Township
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
FFR
Franklin Ohio Achievement Charter Schools, Inc. (dba The Millennium Community School)
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Greater Cincinnati Insurance Consortium
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Cheviot
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Logan Ohio Hi-Point Joint Vocational School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Lucas Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Marion Ridgedale Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Medina Wadsworth City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Medina County
6/10/2022 TO 12/9/2022		 Performance Audit
Meigs Eastern Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Montgomery Horizon Science Academy - Dayton
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Muskingum Ohio School Benefits Cooperative
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Paulding Paulding County Hospital
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Pickaway Westfall Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Pike Pike County Convention and Visitors Bureau
Special Audit
10/1/2016 TO 1/31/2019		 Special Audit FFR
Sandusky Vanguard Sentinel Career and Technology Centers
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Stark Stark State College Foundation
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Perry Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Washington Belpre City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

