Fiji Ports Has Pledged to Reach Carbon Neutral Status by 2027

Introduction

In the most recent iteration of Cruise & Ferry Itinerary Planning, released in November 2022, Fiji was highlighted as a country working to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and reduce its carbon footprint in its land, maritime, and domestic aviation operations. In particular, Fiji Ports Corporation Limited (FPCL) was highlighted as pledging to reach carbon-neutral status by 2027.

Maritime transport remains the main gateway to the global marketplace. Sustainable, resourceful, and well-connected ports are essential for reducing transportation costs, connecting supply chains, and supporting international trade and carbon footprint.

Consequently, port efficiency and sustainability are essential to gaining a competitive advantage that could set ports apart. For this reason, Fiji Ports has ensured that its operations align with Article 4 of the Paris Agreement in submitting its Low Emission Development Strategy to the United Nations. Making Fiji the 11th nation to submit.

As caretakers of the Fijis ports of entry via sea, FPCL oversees the operations and International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) requirements for Fiji’s secondary ports of Malau, Vuda, and Wairiki.

Like its Pacific Island neighbours, Fiji is also vulnerable to climate change and sea level rise due to its limited land masses, natural, human, and economic resources, and its dependence on marine resources for livelihood.

Fiji Ports has committed to four main activities, described below, to reduce its carbon footprint and increase its progress toward environmental goals.

Number 1: Implementing the Green Port Master Plan

The FPCL Board and Management team have committed themselves to reducing carbon emissions for land, maritime, and domestic aviation transport. They have also committed to implementing ways to reduce carbon footprint and Green House Gas emissions in their operations, aligning with its vision of – Smart, Green Gateway for trade in the Pacific Region, and combating climate change to achieve several of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Number 2: Energy tracker

FPCL has implemented an energy efficiency tracker to monitor its progress in achieving its energy goals. It has also committed to the replacement of diesel-powered incinerators with electric incinerators to reduce footprint emission, achieving an 11% average reduction of GHG emissions over the last 5 years. All of these activities have a goal of reducing 220 tonnes of carbon emissions by 2023 and reaching carbon-neutral status by 2027.

Number 3 Green Port Initiative

As part of the ‘FCPL Green Port Initiative’, the company undertook key upgrades on its Muaiwalu Two facility, designed to ease car park congestion, whilst also equipping the building with solar technologies including a rooftop solar system and solar-powered car park lights to make it a net-zero facility. Aligning with the FPCL’s Green Port Masterplan, this will not only benefit FPCL but the general public that commutes through the interisland ferry services.

Number 4: Going Paperless

Going paperless, FCPL has begun to digitize operations with the introduction of a new berthing application process, which is a platform for local vessel owners to apply for berthing (similar to “anchoring”) at FPCL’s wharves. The Berthing Application System is also in line with the FPCL’s Green Port initiative, in support of the FPCL’s vision, to work smarter, increase efficiency by saving resources, time, and money, and is environmentally friendly.

SPTO commends FPCL for these tremendous initiatives undertaken through its Green Port Master Plan 2019-2023 to minimise environmental impact and achieve the following benefits: a cleaner environment with less water, air, and land pollution Lowered greenhouse gas emissions, Healthier people, Reputational benefits Purpose, the Long term economic benefits.

The Fiji Ports Green Port Master plan 2019-2023 also aligns with SPTO’s Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework Goal 4 – Healthy Islands and Oceans, in protecting our ecosystems and supporting resilience in our island communities. This is in addition to Fiji becoming the 14th SPTO member country to affirm and endorse the Statement of Commitment (SOC).

Through its Strategic Plan 2020-2024, SPTO seeks to establish and/or strengthen innovative partnerships to develop a sustainable cruise and yachting tourism in the Pacific.

SPTO looks forward to continued progress on sustainable and environmental goals in the coming years.

