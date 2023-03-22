IRMIX Radio Returns with New Season and Special Offers to Independent Music Artists
IRMIX Radio will always be a home for any aspiring singer/songwriter, actor, and any other talent to be heard.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES , March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, April 3, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET, IRMIX Radio returns to the airwaves and television with a new season lined up. Industry Revue in The Mix hosted by The Emperor of House Music, Martone. Martone is no stranger to radio or television as he started out at the age of 13 years old with hosting, directing, and producing Video Control a music video show, the show aired for over a decade on Continental Cablevision’s channel 37. During that time, Martone interviewed some of the most recognized names in music, such as Will Smith, Queen Latifah, and many others. Fast forward to 2006, he graduated from Specs Howard School of Media Arts. After graduating from Specs, and unable to find a job in his chosen field, Martone then went on to start Industry Revue in October 2009 which debuted on Blog Talk Radio.
After four years of being on the air with Blog Talk Radio, Martone then decided to turn Industry Revue into a radio station calling it IRMIX Radio. Since the official launch of IRMIX Radio, Martone has interviewed legendary entertainers such as The Original King of Rap, Kurtis Blow, choreographer, Jimmy Locust, Kate Linder of The Young and The Restless, and many more.
“It is important to me and for any aspiring singer/songwriter to know exactly what it takes to make it in such a tough industry. I always ask, what advice is that you must give to those who want to make it in the industry? The answer is always: Study. Be Patient, and don’t give up.” He said.
The Station has undergone some major lineup changes
All times are Eastern Standard Time and presented with limited commercial breaks.
Two notable changes to the lineup consist of DJ Chiavistelli from Italy, for the Friday Night Jamz: My House show. The program airs from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.
The Drive, IRMIX Radio’s dedication to house music. The Drive airs daily from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday through Saturday, and from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Saturday nights.
More Station News:
IRMIX Radio’s commitment to supporting independent artists
IRMIX Radio has developed comprehensive promotional package tiers for artists that are looking for affordable ways to get album art creation, airplay, artist interviews, and website creation. More information regarding these packages can be found at https://irmixradio.net/artist-promotions
The Drive on IRMIX Radio