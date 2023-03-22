Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,929 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,784 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks/ Simple Assault, Burglary

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A2001500

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Farmer                           

STATION:  St. Albans                  

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 03/21/2023 at 1755 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kennison Dr. Enosburg VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Rebecca Martin                                        

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

Victim: Jenessa Ryea

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/21/2023 at approximately 1755 hours, Vermont State Police was called to Kennison Dr in Enosburg, VT for an incident. Subsequent investigation revealed that Rebecca Martin, 22 years old of Richford, entered into a residence which she did not have privileges to and assaulted Jenessa Ryea.

 

Martin was released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offenses.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/18/2023 at 0830 hours           

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks/ Simple Assault, Burglary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more