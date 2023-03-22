St. Albans Barracks/ Simple Assault, Burglary

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2001500

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Farmer

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 03/21/2023 at 1755 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kennison Dr. Enosburg VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Burglary

ACCUSED: Rebecca Martin

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

Victim: Jenessa Ryea

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/21/2023 at approximately 1755 hours, Vermont State Police was called to Kennison Dr in Enosburg, VT for an incident. Subsequent investigation revealed that Rebecca Martin, 22 years old of Richford, entered into a residence which she did not have privileges to and assaulted Jenessa Ryea.

Martin was released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offenses.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/18/2023 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.