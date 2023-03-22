St. Albans Barracks/ Simple Assault, Burglary
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2001500
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Farmer
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 03/21/2023 at 1755 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Kennison Dr. Enosburg VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Burglary
ACCUSED: Rebecca Martin
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
Victim: Jenessa Ryea
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/21/2023 at approximately 1755 hours, Vermont State Police was called to Kennison Dr in Enosburg, VT for an incident. Subsequent investigation revealed that Rebecca Martin, 22 years old of Richford, entered into a residence which she did not have privileges to and assaulted Jenessa Ryea.
Martin was released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offenses.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/18/2023 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.