World Poetry Day 2023 - FREE Shipping

21 Mar 2023

Today we are celebrating World Poetry Day - when UNESCO celebrates the reading, writing, publishing, and teaching of poetry throughout the world - with a special reader offer on two poetry-themed books from the current Genesis catalogue.

 

 

Offer ends midnight on Friday 24th March, while stocks last.

 

The Collected Works of Jim Morrison

A Guide to the Labyrinth

Jim Morrison

£425

Twenty Poems for George

Came the Lightening

Olivia Harrison

FROM £125


 

A Guide to the Labyrinth by Jim Morrison, presents one of the twentieth century's greatest artistic legacies. Genesis was given full access to the Jim Morrison archives which included hundreds of pages of Morrison's poetry, most previously unpublished, that have been painstakingly reproduced in this official edition. Find out more by clicking here.

 

In Came the Lightening, Olivia Harrison shares twenty autobiographical poems written in memory of her husband, George Harrison. Examining the intimacy of the emotional bond in their relationship, she tells their story and delves into the phenomenon of losing a partner and the passage of time. Find out more by clicking here.


 TERMS AND CONDITIONS

 

  • The POETRYDAY23 gift code must be entered at checkout during the offer period.
  • The promotion will run until midnight on Friday 24th March, while stocks last.
  • Gift Codes cannot be combined with other codes, offers, or discounts.
  • Gift Codes cannot be resold, redeemed, refunded for cash, or used towards previous purchases.

