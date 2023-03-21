World Poetry Day 2023 - FREE Shipping

21 Mar 2023

Today we are celebrating World Poetry Day - when UNESCO celebrates the reading, writing, publishing, and teaching of poetry throughout the world - with a special reader offer on two poetry-themed books from the current Genesis catalogue.

Offer ends midnight on Friday 24th March, while stocks last.

A Guide to the Labyrinth Jim Morrison £425 Came the Lightening Olivia Harrison FROM £125





A Guide to the Labyrinth by Jim Morrison, presents one of the twentieth century's greatest artistic legacies. Genesis was given full access to the Jim Morrison archives which included hundreds of pages of Morrison's poetry, most previously unpublished, that have been painstakingly reproduced in this official edition.

Came the Lightening clicking here

In Came the Lightening, Olivia Harrison shares twenty autobiographical poems written in memory of her husband, George Harrison. Examining the intimacy of the emotional bond in their relationship, she tells their story and delves into the phenomenon of losing a partner and the passage of time.





