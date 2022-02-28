Hector Mendoza Appointed Chief of Staff at Global EOR: GreenLight.ai
Hector Mendoza brings years of global business experience to GreenLight.ai as the global employer of record’s new Chief of Staff
Hector strengthens our management team and will bring further discipline to our financial operations as we scale the team. His experience in LATAM and Mexico will be tremendously valuable.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GreenLight.ai was founded by HR industry veterans who understand the value of building a strong team. That's why GreenLight.ai is proud to announce the hiring of Hector Mendoza as Chief of Staff.
— Jason Posel, CEO
Hector will play a key role in helping GreenLight.ai fulfill its mission of building technology that makes a positive and conscious impact on the Future of Work. GreenLight.ai is the first AI-driven worker classification platform in the world, automating freelancer and contractor onboarding, payments, billing, and compliance procedures to save time and streamline the process of managing a freelance workforce.
GreenLight.ai knew the role had to be filled by someone with the right experience and passion for the mission. Jason Posel, GreenLight's CEO, writes: "Hector strengthens our management team and will bring further discipline to our financial operations as we scale the team. His business experience in LATAM, and Mexico in particular, will be tremendously valuable as we continue to expand our Employer of Record services globally."
As Chief of Staff, Hector will work closely with the executive team on strategic policies, organizational development initiatives, and team effectiveness enhancement for workers across all functions within the organization. Hector's involvement will be critical in shaping the future success of GreenLight.ai by ensuring that the company implements the right systems and has a world-class workforce of people who are engaged, empowered, and ready to serve the rapidly growing client roster of the world's top brands.
Hector comments, "I wanted to join a startup that is solving a real problem. The world's contingent workforce are the protagonists of the Future of Work and GreenLight is solving what no one else does - I just had to join."
GreenLight.ai wishes Hector all the best in his new role!
About GreenLight.ai:
Leading brands and talent marketplaces use GreenLight’s APIs to make it easy to onboard any independent workers in 23 plus countries. Our modules include worker classification, onboarding, time management, employer of record, tax management, benefits and payments.
