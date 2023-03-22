Cannabis CEO Marvina Thomas Announces Acquisition to Become First Black Woman to Own and Operate an Arizona Dispensary
We are excited to inspire others to reach for the stars and have made history with our acquisition of the Safford license. We look forward to becoming a part of the community there.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marvina Thomas, of Fourtwenty Collections, a BIPOC-owned, Arizona-based cannabis company consisting of CBD skincare, THC and CBD-infused edibles, today announced the acquisition of a vertically integrated medical dispensary license in Safford, Arizona.
— Marvina Thomas, founder and CEO of Fourtwenty Collections
With this acquisition, Thomas makes history as Arizona’s first Black female dispensary owner and operator, and along with her Las Cruces, New Mexico license in her portfolio, she is one of the first women of color to become a multi-state operator (MSO). The Safford dispensary is slated to open on April 20, 2023.
“It has always been my dream to become the first black, women owned, Arizona dispensary. We are excited to inspire others to reach for the stars and have made history with our acquisition of the Safford license. We look forward to becoming a part of the community there,” Thomas said.
Thomas, recently named one of the Top 30 Women of Arizona Cannabis by AZBigMedia, entered the cannabis industry in 2016 with only one product, a bar of CBD-infused soap. Since then, she built and expanded her empire with a full line of THC- and CBD-infused products. In December, 2022, she opened a licensed dispensary and manufacturing facility in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Thomas, a former registered nurse, emphasizes that her operation is self-funded. “It was extremely important to me to follow my dream and not be beholden to investors,” she said.
As a community-forward entrepreneur, Thomas self-funds the nonprofit, Start Living Inc., that helps people impacted from alcohol and substance abuse to successfully reenter society. Fourtwenty Collections offers in-house job opportunities to Start Living Inc. program graduates after successful course completion. While details are still in the works, Thomas and her team plan to bring their spirit of giving back to the Safford community.
The statistics for BIPOC women in the cannabis industry are alarming. Black entrepreneurs account for less than two percent of the nation’s cannabis businesses and only 20 percent of cannabis businesses are owned by women.
An industry pioneer, Thomas has never let statistics deter her as Fourtwenty Collections is a 100 percent Black, female-owned business. “I founded my business with a bar of soap to help a friend with a skin condition. To this day, I make it my mission to help others, and that has been the key to my personal and professional success,” she said.
Those who know Thomas, say there is nothing that can stop her. “Her determination knows no bounds,” said Fourtwenty Collections company president, Parisa Rad.
To learn more, visit fourtwenty-collections.com and follow @fourtwenty_collections on social media.
