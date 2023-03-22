Cannabis CEO Marvina Thomas Announces Acquisition to Become First Black Woman to Own and Operate an Arizona Dispensary

Founded by Marvina Thomas, Fourtwenty Collections is a woman and minority owned licensed cannabis company with headquarters in Arizona and New Mexico. The Fourtwenty Collections company portfolio includes dispensaries, skincare, medibles, and a fashion line.

With this acquisition, Thomas makes history as Arizona’s first Black female dispensary operator, and along with her Las Cruces, New Mexico license in her portfolio, she is one of the first women of color to become a multi-state operator (MSO).