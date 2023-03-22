Skee-Ball® to Debut In-Home SuperShot Basketball Game at BCA Expo
Relaunching an Arcade Classic, Now for The HomeLAS VEGAS, NV, USA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skee-Ball®, the iconic brand responsible for the first alley roller game invented in 1908, is pleased to announce the launch of new in-home basketball game, SuperShot™ by Skee-Ball®. SuperShot™ will join a growing lineup of home arcade games by Skee-Ball®, in addition to alleys, and will make its formal industry debut at the Billiard Congress of America Expo (BCA) in Las Vegas, March 29 – 30, 2023.
“After spending more than 100 years perfecting the original alley roller game, Skee-Ball® is thrilled to expand its offering of home arcade games,” said Lance Treankler, Brand Director. “…introducing a modern twist on fan favorites like pinball, cornhole, and now basketball - all powered by the Skee-Ball® brand.”
The new SuperShot™ by Skee-Ball®, dons the same title some will remember from past commercial arcades, now reimagined for the home, with robust multi-player game play and cabinet aesthetics to compliment the latest in interior design trends.
“The spirit behind SuperShot™ is unique,” said Callie Sherman, Brand Manager. “In that it inspires playfulness in the top-tier gameplay without the compromise of quality and sophistication in the look and feel of the cabinet.”
Simply put: home game rooms have never looked so good.
Clocking in between 7’ 9” and 8’ 6” tall (yes, the height is adjustable), SuperShot™ features a custom LED lit backboard nestled atop a sleek chain-link hoop for a larger-than-life experience in 8+ unique game plays for up to eight (8) players: from Classic Sprint and Arcade Endurance to Around the World and Elite Bracket Buster. And if shooting the buzzer beater wasn’t enough, feast your eyes on an in-home basketball game - designed with aesthetic in mind - handcrafted in the heart of the Midwest where quality, fine details, and authenticity combine to create a modern, statement piece you’ll be proud to show off.
Looking for the latest in-home leisure products and future trends in the industry? Look no further. Connect with the Skee-Ball® team at this year’s BCA Expo (Booth B226) for an exclusive look at what’s new (and what’s coming) from the brand America has loved for over one hundred years. Plus, take advantage of our lowest partner prices all year.
Learn more here: https://skeeball.com/ and https://skeeball.com/show-specials/
