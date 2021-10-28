Skillshot FX Digital Pinball Debuts at the Pinball Expo, Chicago
Digital Meets Physical and Pinball Comes to Life in Skillshot FX Digital Pinball Cabinet Powered by Pinball FX3 by Zen Studios
It may be a digital pinball machine, but that doesn’t mean you lose that authentic, take you back to the arcade, pinball feel.”GREEN BAY, WI, USA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillshot FX digital pinball will make its inaugural trade show debut at the 37th Annual Pinball Expo in Chicago, IL, October 28th - 30th - celebrating a love of classic pinball favorites, with a 21st century digital twist.
Skillshot FX digital pinball offers a fun for all ages retro favorite, reimagined, in a size that fits your space. Fully equipped with 96 ready-to-play, well-known pinball tables and Wi-Fi connectivity, Skillshot FX will bring home hours of entertainment in a premium, space-saving design.
"It’s the perfect fit for any space - game room, playroom, man cave, or finished basement,” said Lance Treankler, Director of the Skillshot FX product line. “One cabinet, with 96 unique pinball tables, powered by Pinball FX3 by Zen Studios, featuring games from Williams, Star Wars, and Marvel, along with many other titles from all the major film studios. That’s what really grabs people’s attention.”
Showcasing a 55" full HD playfield display atop a stunning Merapi wood-grain cabinet, the casual player and "pinhead" alike will find themselves immersed in a one-of-a-kind experience where characters come to life. Boba Fett jumps from platform to platform, Spiderman glides across your gameplay, with unique skill shots in every game. And while it appears visually striking, the feel of the gameplay itself is the hidden "wow" factor, with sounds and haptics that feel just like a classic pinball table.
“It may be a digital pinball machine, but that doesn’t mean you lose that authentic, take you back to the arcade, pinball feel, “said Treankler. “The ‘clack’ of the flipper, the simulated ‘roll’ of the ball, real-time table nudging on a digital game…it truly is something you have to see to believe, feel, and really experience.”
While Skillshot FX certainly will bring a new perspective to pinball aficionados, it is also perfect for bringing together the people that matter most – family.
“At the end of the day, our goal is simple – to make premium in-home games and entertainment that bring people, of all ages, together. And when you couple unique game play with a modern, aesthetically pleasing cabinet, you get a game that is being referred to, aptly, as: “a playable work of art.”"
