Skee-Ball® Rolls Out a Brand Refresh

PULASKI, WISCONSIN, USA, October 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skee-Ball, the iconic brand responsible for the very first alley roller game invented in 1908, is pleased to announce the launch of a slightly refreshed look that celebrates its history while creating a foundation for brand growth for years to come.“For the last 115 years, original Skee-Ballalleys have connected generations, providing simple fun for a lifetime of shared playful memories. But what we’ve found, is those memories vary vastly from person to person,” said Lance Treankler, Brand Director, Skee-Ballat Home. “For someone, the Skee-Ballbrand brings to life the sights, sounds, and smells of the 1920’s boardwalk. For another, it comes with the childlike wonder of a birthday party at their local arcade.”To celebrate a wide range of Skee-Ballbrand experiences and memories, the brand has undergone a refresh to set the brand up for success for the next 115+ years. In looking to honor the past and invest in the future, a new Skee-Ballbrand identity “simplifies, to amplify” – introducing a new logo that is modern, yet recognizable to lend itself to multi-generational storytelling.Today, the Skee-Ballbrand Keeps the Good Times Rollin’ with the original alley rollers and entertainment products at home, in the arcade, and beyond – all celebrating a name America has come to know and love for more than a century.In conjunction with the new Skee-Ballbrand rollout, Skee-Ballhas launched a new website and a sweepstakes to enter to win a Skee-BallDeluxe Home Arcade game through November 14th.Learn more here: https://skeeball.com/ and https://skeeball.com/giveaway/