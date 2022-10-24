Skee-Ball® Rolls Out a Brand Refresh
New Look, New Website, Same Authentic Experience
For the last 115 years, original Skee-Ball® alleys have connected generations, providing simple fun for a lifetime of shared playful memories.”PULASKI, WISCONSIN, USA, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skee-Ball®, the iconic brand responsible for the very first alley roller game invented in 1908, is pleased to announce the launch of a slightly refreshed look that celebrates its history while creating a foundation for brand growth for years to come.
“For the last 115 years, original Skee-Ball® alleys have connected generations, providing simple fun for a lifetime of shared playful memories. But what we’ve found, is those memories vary vastly from person to person,” said Lance Treankler, Brand Director, Skee-Ball® at Home. “For someone, the Skee-Ball® brand brings to life the sights, sounds, and smells of the 1920’s boardwalk. For another, it comes with the childlike wonder of a birthday party at their local arcade.”
To celebrate a wide range of Skee-Ball® brand experiences and memories, the brand has undergone a refresh to set the brand up for success for the next 115+ years. In looking to honor the past and invest in the future, a new Skee-Ball® brand identity “simplifies, to amplify” – introducing a new logo that is modern, yet recognizable to lend itself to multi-generational storytelling.
Today, the Skee-Ball® brand Keeps the Good Times Rollin’ with the original alley rollers and entertainment products at home, in the arcade, and beyond – all celebrating a name America has come to know and love for more than a century.
In conjunction with the new Skee-Ball® brand rollout, Skee-Ball® has launched a new website and a sweepstakes to enter to win a Skee-Ball® Deluxe Home Arcade game through November 14th.
Learn more here: https://skeeball.com/ and https://skeeball.com/giveaway/
