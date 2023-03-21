Governor Abbott Appoints Alvis, Meade To Texas Transportation Commission

TEXAS, March 21 - March 21, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Alejandro “Alex” G. Meade, III and Steven D. Alvis to the Texas Transportation Commission for terms set to expire on February 1, 2025 and February 1, 2029, respectively. The Commission governs the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and is responsible for policymaking regarding the state’s highway system, developing a statewide transportation plan, assisting the development of public transportation, and adopting rules for TxDOT’s operation.

“I appreciate Governor Abbott appointing Alex Meade to the Texas Transportation Commission,” said Senator Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa. “He has made an excellent choice given the knowledge and experience Alex has with both the public and private sectors, as well as his banking and finance background. I am confident Alex will work tirelessly to provide transportation solutions that will take care of the needs of all Texans. I look forward to supporting him through the Senate confirmation process.”

“I am grateful for Governor Abbott’s wise decision to appoint Steve Alvis to the Texas Transportation Commission,” said Senator Lois Kolkhorst. “Steve Alvis should bring a wealth of business knowledge to the Commission and will be a great voice for my constituents and all Texans. His problem-solving talents will surely help push solutions to all of our state’s mobility challenges.”

Alejandro “Alex” G. Meade, III of Mission is executive vice president of Texas Regional Bank. Previously, he served as the city manager for the City of Pharr and prior to that he served as the chief executive officer of the Mission Economic Development Corporation. He is a board member of the Border Trade Alliance, former board of regent for Texas State Technical College System, and a former member of the Texas Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors. He is certified as an economic development finance professional by the National Development Council and a certified public manager by the National Certified Public Manager Consortium. Meade received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Economics from St. Edward’s University, Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Brownsville, and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Texas Pan American. He is also an alumnus of the Texas Lyceum.

Steven D. Alvis of Houston is the co-founder and managing partner of NewQuest Properties. He is chairman of the Texas Facilities Commission and a member of the Young President’s Organization (YPO), former chairman and vice chairman of YPO, and a member of YPO Gold. Additionally, he is a member of the Chief Executives Organization, International Council of Shopping Centers, and the Waller County Economic Development Partnership. Alvis received a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from Texas A&M University and attended Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.