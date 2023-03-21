Joint project underway to reduce big game-vehicle collisions in North Idaho

From 2017 to 2022, Fish and Game has documented an average of 3,500 animals per year using the underpasses, mostly big game species. White-tailed deer are the most common species using the underpasses, but elk , black bears, moutain lions, bobcats, skunks among other species use them as well. Animals using the underpasses can migrate and access adjacent habitats without crossing over the road and endangering the traveling public.
