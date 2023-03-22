Benchmark Digital Signs Formula Corp as a New Subscriber   

Submit Release
CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Digital Partners, provider of the industry-leading Benchmark | Gensuite® of digital Environmental Health & Safety, Sustainability solutions is excited to announce that Formula Corp has joined our global subscriber group.  

Formula Corp is a chemical manufacturer, prominent in personal care, sanitary maintenance, and industrial cleaning markets since 1983. The group is committed to conducting its business in a safe, environmentally responsible, and sustainable manner, promoting health and safety of their environment, customers, contractors, and community. 

By implementing Benchmark’s ESG’s MOC software, Formula Corp’s team is fully equipped with a set of digital tools with which they can easily initiate and complete change. Benchmark’s user-friendly, and intuitive change management solution also helps communicate change status via automatic email notifications and summaries and can ensure that the right people are conducting reviews prior to execution. 

You can learn more about Benchmark Digital Partners by visiting www.benchmarkdigital.com, and also, the details about Formula Corp. are available at http://formulacorp.com/.

About Benchmark Digital      

Benchmark Digital (Gensuite® | Benchmark ESG®) enables companies to implement robust cross-functional Environmental Health & Safety—locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles. The Benchmark Digital comprehensive cloud-based software suite offers digital solutions for EHS, Sustainability, ESG Reporting and Data Management, Quality Management, Operational Risk and Compliance, Product Stewardship and Supply Chain Risk. 

With intuitive, best-practice process functionality, flexible configurations and powerful extensions, the Benchmark Digital platform has helped companies manage EHS and Sustainability operations worldwide for decades. with a focus on. Join nearly 3 million users that trust Benchmark Digital with their software system needs and gain fast return on investment (ROI), service excellence and continuous innovation. 

