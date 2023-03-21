The legal framework of Turkmen-Qatari relations has been strengthened

21/03/2023

After the negotiations between the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, a solemn ceremony of signing the following bilateral documents was held:

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the State of Qatar in the field of prevention and elimination of emergency situations;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Prosecutor General's Office of Turkmenistan and the State Prosecutor's Office of the State of Qatar in the field of prosecution;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the State of Qatar in the field of youth;

- The program of cooperation for 2023-2024 in the field of sports between the State Committee of Turkmenistan for Sports and the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the State of Qatar;

- Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the State of Qatar on the promotion and mutual protection of investments;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Labour of the State of Qatar for cooperation;

- Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the State of Qatar on the abolition of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports.