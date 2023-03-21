Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,892 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,595 in the last 365 days.

The legal framework of Turkmen-Qatari relations has been strengthened

The legal framework of Turkmen-Qatari relations has been strengthened

21/03/2023

98

After the negotiations between the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, a solemn ceremony of signing the following bilateral documents was held:

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the State of Qatar in the field of prevention and elimination of emergency situations;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Prosecutor General's Office of Turkmenistan and the State Prosecutor's Office of the State of Qatar in the field of prosecution;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the State of Qatar in the field of youth;

- The program of cooperation for 2023-2024 in the field of sports between the State Committee of Turkmenistan for Sports and the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the State of Qatar;

- Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the State of Qatar on the promotion and mutual protection of investments;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Labour of the State of Qatar for cooperation;

- Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the State of Qatar on the abolition of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports.

You just read:

The legal framework of Turkmen-Qatari relations has been strengthened

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more