Embassy of Turkmenistan opened in Qatar

21/03/2023

On March 20, 2023, in frames of the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan to the State of Qatar, the opening ceremony of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Doha was held. The ceremony was attended by members of the Government of Turkmenistan, heads and representatives of foreign diplomatic missions accredited in Qatar, as well as the Foreign Ministry of Qatar.

At the opening ceremony, the flag of our country was raised and the national anthem of Turkmenistan was played.

During official speeches at the opening ceremony, it was emphasized that this significant event symbolizes the important role that our country assigns in its foreign policy to the development of relations with the State of Qatar. In this context, it was noted that the work of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Doha will correspond to a high level of interstate dialogue, embody their trust and openness, actively promote the further strengthening of a productive partnership in all areas.

Along with this, the symbolism and significance of the solemn event, which coincided with the high-level talks between President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, were noted. As emphasized, the high-level meeting was another confirmation of the mutual interest of the two countries in the progressive development of mutually beneficial, multifaceted cooperation, an expression of the goodwill of the peoples of the two countries to strengthen the ties of friendship and brotherhood.

The decree on opening a diplomatic office of Turkmenistan in Qatar was signed by the President of Turkmenistan in December 2022.